Is EA Sports FC 24 on Game Pass? Answered

EA Sports FC 24 is set to launch a new era of EA’s football simulation titles, bringing new features and gameplay under a new logo, brand and name. But will FC 24 be on Game Pass?

Will FC 24 Be On Game Pass?

We’re unable to guarantee that FC 24 will come to Xbox’s Game Pass, but it does seem likely that it will do so in the future. Unfortunately, it probably won’t be added until May or June of 2024.

Other comparable EA titles, like Madden and past FIFA iterations, have all been added to Xbox’s Game Pass. However, they’re typically added later on in their life cycle when the game’s value has fallen and a lot of players are readying themselves for the next installment.

FIFA 23, for example, came to Game Pass during its life-cycle. It was added to the subscription service on May 16, nearly 8 months after the full game launched. FIFA 22 was similar, being added to Game Pass in the June following it’s launch. Only the Standard Editions seem to come to Game Pass though, with neither of the past two FIFA’s Ultimate Editions being made available.

Image Credit: EA Sports via Twinfinite

As such, if you want to play it before then, you’ll have to fork out for the version you want. It’s a bit of a bummer, but also to be expected given the yearly release structure of the titles and their limited window of maximum profits for the developer.

That’s everything on whether FC 24 will be added to Game Pass. For everything else EA’s new era of football, check out the related content below.