EA FC 24 Champs Rewards: Ranks, Release Times & More

Ultimate Team is often the name of the game when it comes to EA Sports Football/Soccer. That is the case once again as EA FC 24 makes its debut. This game mode features various ways to build your squad, earn coins, and acquire rewards. So, without further ado, here’s a breakdown of Champs rewards, release times, requirements, and more.

What Is Champs in EA FC 24?

Champs, arguably a more advanced version of Division Rivals, gives players plenty of opportunities to earn special rewards. The catch is you’re going to have to play. A lot.

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

While Champs returns for another round with it’s multi-layered format, prizes (mostly) remain the same. Depending on where you end up ranking at the end of the weekend, you’ll be able to get your hands on multiple player pick packs.

In the past, those picks were special red cards based on the Team of the Week. That is no longer the case this year, though. Instead, EA decided to change the Red Player Picks and replace them with awards of equivalent value. But first, you’re going to need to know when FC Champs begins.

EA FC 24 Champs Start Time

EA FC Champs kicks off every Friday at midnight, depending on where you are in the world. Once it starts, players have 72 hours to play as many Champs matches as they can before they hit the 20-match threshold or time runs out.

However, you do have to make somewhat of a dent before you get any worthwhile reward. You’ll also have to qualify.

How to Unlock Champs Rewards in EA FC 24

Champs Rewards come in all shapes and sizes in EA FC 24, but the most significant factor is you playing the game but also winning enough to qualify for Champs Finals in the first place.

Image Source: EA Sports

Play-Offs Qualification

In order to qualify for Champs Play-Offs, players must rack up 1,250 Qualification Points. These can be earned by completing Division Rivals matches, but the fun doesn’t end there. Just because you have enough points to reach the playoffs doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed a spot in the Finals. So, if you want to qualify, you better be ready to win.

Finals Qualification

In order to reach the Finals in Champs, players must secure enough points through their 10 playoff matches. 20 points and up get you into the finals, and you don’t need to win every match to get there.

1 win = 4 Points

1 loss = 1 Point

As long as you combine enough results to get to 20, you’re free to move to the next round. Five straight wins would get the job done. Four wins and four losses would as well. In fact, four is the fewest amount of matches you can win while still being able to qualify for the finals. And hey, if you win a couple of games early, that always gives you room for a rage quit or two. Right?

Champs Play-Off Rewards in EA FC 24

There are seven ranks in just the playoff section of FC Champs. Among those ranks rests plenty of rewards. Unless otherwise specified, all of the rewards below are tradeable.

Rank 1 (40 Points)

1 Mega Pack; 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack; 1 Rare Players Pack

Finals Qualification

Rank 2 (36 Points)

1 Rare Mega Pack; 1 Prime Gold Players Pack; 2 Small Rare Gold Players Packs

Finals Qualification

Rank 3 (32 Points)

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Player; 2 Rare Gold Packs; 2 Small Prime Gold Players Packs

Finals Qualification

Rank 4 (26 Points)

2 Mega Packs; 1 Rare Gold Pack

Finals Qualification

Rank 5 (20 Points)

2 Rare Gold Packs; 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Finals Qualification

Rank 6 (12 Points)

2 Gold Players Packs; 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

400 Champions Qualification Points

Rank 7 (4 Points)

2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (Untradeable)

Champs Finals Rewards in EA FC 24

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

If you’re able to qualify for the finals, get ready for some excellent rewards. Once more, the point system is very simple to follow:

1 win = 4 Points

1 loss = 1 Point

However, players get double (20) the amount of matches once they reach the finals. Just like in the playoffs, the more you win means the more points you’ll earn. And the more points you earn, the better rewards you’ll receive. So what are the rewards? Put another way: what aren’t they?

In all seriousness, there are plenty of rewards to obtain if you’re good enough.

Rank 1 (76 Points)

3 Player Picks 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold (Untradeable); 2 Ultimate Packs; 1 Rare Players Pack; 1 85×5 Rare Gold Players Pack; 1 87×2 Rare Gold Players Pack

125,000 Coins

1,250 Champions Qualification Points

1,500 XP

Rank 2 (72 Points)

3 Player Picks 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold (Untradeable); 2 Ultimate Packs; 1 85×4 Rare Gold Players Pack; 1 86×2 Rare Gold Players Pack

100,000 Coins

1,250 Champions Qualification Points

1,500 XP

Rank 3 (67 Points)

3 Player Picks 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold (Untradeable); 1 Ultimate Pack; 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack; 1 85×3 Rare Gold Players Pack; 1 85×2 Rare Gold Players Pack

85,000 Coins

1,250 Champions Qualification Points

1,500 XP

Rank 4 (60 Points)

3 Player Picks 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold (Untradeable); 1 Ultimate Pack; 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack; 1 85×3 Rare Gold Players Pack

50,000 Coins

1,250 Champions Qualification Points

1,500 XP

Rank 5 (51 Points)

3 Player Picks 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold (Untradeable); 1 Ultimate Pack; 1 Rare Players Pack; 1 85×2 Rare Gold Players Pack

30,000 Coins

1,250 Champions Qualification Points

1,350 XP

Rank 6 (45 Points)

2 Player Picks 1 of 3 84+ Rare Gold (Untradeable); 1 Ultimate Pack; 1 Rare Players Pack; 1 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack

25,000 Coins

1,250 Champions Qualification Points

1,150 XP

Rank 7 (36 Points)

2 Player Picks 1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold (Untradeable); 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack; 1 Rare Players Pack

15,000 Coins

1,000 Champions Qualification Points

1,000 XP

Rank 8 (24 Points)

2 Player Picks 1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold (Untradeable); 1 Rare Players Pack; 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs

10,000 Coins

750 Champions Qualification Points

750 XP

Rank 9 (12 Points)

1 Player Pick 1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold (Untradeable); 2 Prime Gold Players Packs

5,000 Coins

500 Champions Qualification Points

500 XP

Rank 10 (4 Points)

1 Player Pick 1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold (Untradeable); 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

500 Champions Qualification Points

250 XP

EA FC Champs Rewards Release Times

Like Division Rivals rewards, Champs rewards will be released every Thursday (or Friday if you’re in Australia). In other words, your online (and Squad Battle) rewards are all likely to be released at roughly the same time. Assuming the timing is the same as Rivals rewards, the following times are when you can expect rewards to drop.

1 AM PDT

2 AM CDT

3 AM EDT

7 AM GMT

9 AM CEST

5 PM AEDT (Friday)

How to Claim Champs Rewards in EA FC 24

Once again, this is very similar to claiming Rivals rewards. All players need to do is log onto their Ultimate Team at the appropriate time, and they’ll be greeted with a message along the lines of “Your Champs Rewards are Ready to be Claimed.” Click on that screen to be presented with your reward choices.

That’s all you need to know about Champs rewards, release times, requirements, and more in EA FC 24. Still, the fun is far from over. Be sure to keep your eyes glued to Twinfinite for our continued coverage of FC 24.