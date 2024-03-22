How to Open Locked Doors in Seafloor Shrine in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Seafloor Shrine that unveils itself near Harve Village in Dragon’s Dogma 2 holds many secrets. While exploring this mysterious dungeon, you’ll see some doors on the left. Let’s go over how to unlock these locked doors in the Seafloor Shrine and what lies behind them in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Where is the Seafloor Shrine in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

The Seafloor Shrine in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is located in Harve Village. You can find it by venturing into the cave next to the old man’s shack. However, the door to the Seafloor Shrine doesn’t open up until you make progress in the story. You’ll know when it unlocks when a certain cutscene plays out. Head back inside the cave and keep going straight.

How to Unlock the Doors

Inside the Seafloor Shrine, you’ll see a door on your left that’s locked and cuts off a fairly large area. To unlock the locked door, you need to attack the undead enemy on the other side with a ranged attack. This will cause it to rise up and absorb the magical energy. It will run towards the door and eventually blow up due to the excess magic energy. This will break the lock on the other side and open the door.

You can do this yourself or try to order a pawn to attack the enemies on the other side of the door. We suggest coming at night to maximize the chance of spawning more exploding undead enemies.

Seafloor Shrine Rewards

You’ll run into one more door ahead that has to be opened in the same way. Be sure to thoroughly explore this location. There’s a hidden chest in a breakable wall when you’re about to exit the hidden area. Beware the extremely powerful Skeleton elite enemy on the lower floor. All in all, clearing this area gets you a total of four high-tier chests with some unique armor and weapons. Definitely worth the detour!

That’s all you need to know about the Seafloor Shrine’s locked doors and how to unlock them. For more guides, you should learn how to save Rodge from the wolves, and how to get the best thief skills.

