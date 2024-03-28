Category:
How to Get Ogresbane Sword in Dragon’s Dogma 2

A weapon for anyone who hates Dragon Dogma 2's version of Shrek
Dragon's Dogma 2 fighter facing ogre on cliff
image via Capcom

Do you hate random bosses that jump all over the place? Do you also hate having your female pawns kidnapped by a giant monkey-looking creature? Is there for some reason hatred for Shrek in your heart? Well, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a perfect weapon for all you Ogre haters out there. Let’s talk about how to get the Ogresbane sword in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to Get Ogresbane Sword

The only method to get the Ogresbane Sword is by killing Grim Ogres and Lost Mercenaries. Grim Ogres will often attack your Oxcart and be found hanging around on cliffs across the main Oxcart routes. The easier option is to kill Lost Mercenaries with the Warrior vocation. You can tell them apart as they wield Two-handed weapons. Grim Ogres have a 17.7% chance of dropping the Ogresbane while Lost Mercenaries have a 16.67% chance.

Do note that all of this is very chance-dependent, and you’ll have to grind a fair bit to find your own Ogresbane Sword. Once you get it, you can start staggering enemies and knocking them down like nobody’s business.

What is the Ogresbane Sword?

The description for this Two-Handed Warrior greatsword reads, ‘A greatsword commissioned by a wealthy merchant whose kin was abducted. Forged to exact vengeance, the blade cuts ogre flesh especially deeply.

Dragon's Dogma 2 warrior fighting ogre for ogresbane
Image Source: Capcom

The weapon is designed to deal bonus damage to Ogres. While its stats aren’t anything too amazing compared to late-game items, it can absolutely carry you during the early and mid-game if you get your hands on it. The Ogresbane deals 230 Attack Damage without upgrades and has an impressive 304 Knockdown Power. This makes it a joy to have for quickly knocking down boss enemies and a neat addition to any Warrior’s Greatsword collection.

That’s all you need to know about the Ogresbane Sword and how to get it in Dragon’s Dogma 2. While you’re here, learn how to unlock the Vernworth Castle vault and how to defeat the Dragon in Melve.

