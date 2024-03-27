Category:
Guides

How to Open Vernworth Castle Vault in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Breaking and entering.
Image of Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela Jessica
|
Published: Mar 27, 2024 08:00 am
Entering Vernworth Castle Vault in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Vernworth Castle hides many secrets, one of them being the vault containing numerous treasures. In this guide, we’ll teach you the easiest way to enter Vernworth Castle Vault in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Recommended Videos

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Entering Vernworth Castle Vault Guide

There are two ways to enter Vernworth Castle Vault in Dragon’s Dogma 2. First, you can sneak in during the night and use the Makeshift Vault Key. Second, you can break in during the day by removing the guard.

I recommend the second method since you don’t have to go all the way to the Ancient Battleground to get the Makeshift Vault Key. Obtaining this tool is not very useful since it will break once you use it.

You also don’t need to sneak around or wear the Marching armor set to enter the castle during the daytime. The guards also won’t bother you if you mess around. Unlike opening the vault at night, you don’t need to use any key to enter the chamber since it’s already unlocked. The only obstacle in your path is the soldier guarding the entrance.

Here’s what you need to do:

  1. Grab a barrel from the kitchen.
  2. Throw the barrel at the guard.
  3. Grab the guard that is running away.
  4. Put him inside the kitchen.
  5. Enter Vernworth Castle Vault.
Throwing a barrel at Vernworth Castle Vault guard.
Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

You can find the kitchen by running back from the vault entrance and entering the first door to your right. This room has five barrels, so you can attempt hitting the guard several times. You can grab a barrel by pressing RT/R2 and aim at the guard by holding RB/R1.

When you hit him, the soldier will immediately run away, and you must tackle him with RT/R2. Afterwards, you can drop him inside the kitchen. You only have a limited time before the soldier returns to his spot, so you must dash and enter Vernworth Castle Vault immediately.

Inside the chamber, you will discover several treasure chests.

  • Daughter of the Evening Shield
  • Decayed Medusa Head
  • Wyrmhunter’s Cloak
  • 20,000 Gold

That’s everything you need to know about opening Vernworth Castle Vault. For more Dragon’s Dogma 2 content, you can check out our guide on the best way to level up.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Warframe Dante Unbound Release Time Countdown
warframe dante unbound
Category: Guides
Guides
PC
PC
Warframe Dante Unbound Release Time Countdown
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Mar 27, 2024
Read Article Rise of the Ronin Map Size – How Big Is the Map?
Rise of the Ronin
Category: Guides
Guides
Rise of the Ronin Map Size – How Big Is the Map?
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Mar 27, 2024
Read Article Maple Rush Codes | Free Diamonds [NEW] (March 2024)
Maple Rush cover art
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Maple Rush Codes | Free Diamonds [NEW] (March 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Mar 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Warframe Dante Unbound Release Time Countdown
warframe dante unbound
Category: Guides
Guides
PC
PC
Warframe Dante Unbound Release Time Countdown
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Mar 27, 2024
Read Article Rise of the Ronin Map Size – How Big Is the Map?
Rise of the Ronin
Category: Guides
Guides
Rise of the Ronin Map Size – How Big Is the Map?
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Mar 27, 2024
Read Article Maple Rush Codes | Free Diamonds [NEW] (March 2024)
Maple Rush cover art
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Maple Rush Codes | Free Diamonds [NEW] (March 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Mar 27, 2024
Author
Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023. She mainly covers Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorites are TOTK, P5R, Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, and RE4 Remake. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime.