How to Open Vernworth Castle Vault in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Vernworth Castle hides many secrets, one of them being the vault containing numerous treasures. In this guide, we’ll teach you the easiest way to enter Vernworth Castle Vault in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Entering Vernworth Castle Vault Guide

There are two ways to enter Vernworth Castle Vault in Dragon’s Dogma 2. First, you can sneak in during the night and use the Makeshift Vault Key. Second, you can break in during the day by removing the guard.

I recommend the second method since you don’t have to go all the way to the Ancient Battleground to get the Makeshift Vault Key. Obtaining this tool is not very useful since it will break once you use it.

You also don’t need to sneak around or wear the Marching armor set to enter the castle during the daytime. The guards also won’t bother you if you mess around. Unlike opening the vault at night, you don’t need to use any key to enter the chamber since it’s already unlocked. The only obstacle in your path is the soldier guarding the entrance.

Here’s what you need to do:

Grab a barrel from the kitchen. Throw the barrel at the guard. Grab the guard that is running away. Put him inside the kitchen. Enter Vernworth Castle Vault.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

You can find the kitchen by running back from the vault entrance and entering the first door to your right. This room has five barrels, so you can attempt hitting the guard several times. You can grab a barrel by pressing RT/R2 and aim at the guard by holding RB/R1.

When you hit him, the soldier will immediately run away, and you must tackle him with RT/R2. Afterwards, you can drop him inside the kitchen. You only have a limited time before the soldier returns to his spot, so you must dash and enter Vernworth Castle Vault immediately.

Inside the chamber, you will discover several treasure chests.

Daughter of the Evening Shield

Decayed Medusa Head

Wyrmhunter’s Cloak

20,000 Gold

That’s everything you need to know about opening Vernworth Castle Vault. For more Dragon’s Dogma 2 content, you can check out our guide on the best way to level up.

