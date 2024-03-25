Category:
Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have Eternal Ferrystone?

Will fast travel always be cumbersome?
Syed Hamza Bakht
Published: Mar 25, 2024 08:55 am
Dragon's Dogma 2 ferrystone portal animation
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Fast travel is no easy task in Dragon’s Dogma 2 as the game makes you earn every stretch of distance you’re able to cover. This has led to some accusations about pay-to-win fast travel in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Regardless, one fast travel item most of us are curious about is the Eternal Ferryston in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

What is Eternal Ferrystone?

Normally, Ferrystones are single-use items that allow you to fast travel to a Port Crystals of your choice. However, the Eternal Ferrystone can be used as many times as you like, making it one of the most valuable items in Dragon’s Dogma. It first made its debut in Dragon’s Dogma Dark Arisen, and fans have been searching everywhere for this precious item in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon's Dogma 2 arisen using a ferrystone
Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Is the Eternal Ferrystone in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Currently, the Eternal Ferrystone is not available in Dragon’s Dogma 2 from any source, not even through a paid microtransaction.

This is disappointing, as such a convenient item would be a perfect reward for completionists. For now, you’ll have to rely on Oxcart routes and the best Port Crystal locations. You can already put down an impressive ten custom Port Crystals on top of the already existing in-game ones. Fast travel woes should be a thing of the past for most players in the endgame.

However, all hope isn’t lost, and we might actually see the Eternal Ferrystone in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Will We Get Eternal Ferrystone?

The Eternal Ferrystone was not part of the base game for Dragon’s Dogma. Instead, it was introduced as DLC during Dragon’s Dogma Dark Arisen. We expect that Capcom will release it alongside Dragon Dogma 2’s DLC expansion or hand it to everyone once the DLC comes bundled with the base game. Fast Travel is a bit different in Dragon’s Dogma 2, as you can get Ferrystones easily, and that could result in a ton of NG+ exploits. Linking fast travel to the Riftstones sounds like a much better solution.

That’s all we currently know about the Eternal Ferrystone in Dragon’s Dogma 2. For more guides, learn how to get the true ending and how you can cross the border.

