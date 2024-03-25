Dragon’s Dogma 2 Dragonsplague Explained and How to Cure

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has some very interesting and niche mechanics that the game often doesn’t like to fully explain. Sometimes, it’s too late by the time you understand and now you have to suffer the consequences. One such mysterious mechanic is the Dragonsplague, which can affect Pawns. Today we’ll go over the Dragonsplague disease in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and how to cure your Pawns.

What is Dragonsplague in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Dragonsplague is a mysterious disease that can often affect Pawns that come across the rift. The disease causes the Pawn to start acting arrogant and disobeying orders when you command them. However, this isn’t the worst of it. Eventually, the Pawn will become corrupted and turn into a dark Dragon. This happens when you leave the disease untreated for too long and rest in a bed or Inn. You’ll wake up to the Pawn transforming into a dragon and killing everyone around.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Dragonsplague is contagious and your Pawn or Pawns from across the Rift can catch it and pass it on into your party. The infected Pawn will display increased stats and display more courageous and reckless behavior.

How to Detect and Cure Dragonsplague

Luckily, curing Dragonsplague is a simple matter for most Pawns. You can simply return them to the Rift back to their original owners. If you’re feeling spiteful, feel free to immediately throw them into a nearby river. That’s a quick and easy solution for other players’ Pawns.

However, it still requires you to quickly notice signs of the Dragonsplague. If the Pawn is saying things like “I will act of my own accord” in response to your commands, then that’s a red flag.

How to Remove Dragonsplague from Loyal Pawn

It’s a bit different when it comes to your Loyal Pawn as you can’t dismiss them. In this case, you’ll have to choose a bit of an evil action and hire other Pawns from the Rift. The hope is that your Loyal Pawn passes the disease off to one of them and you can then return them to the Rift as per usual.

That’s all you need to know about the silent but deadly Dragonsplague disease in Dragon’s Dogma 2. For more guides, learn about the true ending, and all the Oxcart Routes.

