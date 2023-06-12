Image Source: Roblox

Racing games are abundant on Roblox, but Dragon Race adds an interesting wrinkle into the mix: why not race… on a dragon! While you’re dashing around on your winged lizard, you’ll need to click to go faster, win races to go faster, and keep finishing matches to maximise your speed potential even further. But if you want to take your racing game to the next level, you may be after the latest codes in Dragon Race on Roblox. Luckily, that’s where we come in. Let’s go!

All Working Dragon Race Codes

These are all the active, valid codes you can use to redeem free goodies in-game:

YTMR289 – Utube Dragon Pet

– Utube Dragon Pet YTME1456 – Utube Bunny Pet

– Utube Bunny Pet RELEASE – Happy Red Dragon Pet

All Expired Codes

At the time of writing, there are currently no inactive, invalid codes in the game.

How to Redeem Codes

Like many games on the Roblox platform, redeeming codes is as easy as A-B-C. If you’re still unsure, though, simply follow the steps below:

First, boot up Dragon Racer on Roblox.

Next, tap on the blue ‘Codes’ button on the left side of your screen (highlighted in the image below).

Then, in the text box provided, copy and paste a code from the list above.

Hit ‘Verify’ and the free items or boosts will be added to your account. Enjoy!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

And, what do you know. That's everything we have on the latest codes in Dragon Race on Roblox.

