Does Palworld Have PvP? All Palworld PvP Details We Know So Far

Games like Pokemon and Digimon have typically included player-versus-player mechanics to increase the thrill of battle. So, now that Pocketpair has provided us with a new entry, we’re here to explain whether or not Palworld has PvP.

Palworld PvP Availability, Explained

Palworld does not have any PvP mechanics currently, but it will launch a platform for it at a later date. According to the FAQs and Steam page, the mechanic will not be supported upon its release, as the installment is still in the testing period.

Although PvP has yet to arrive in Palworld, Pocketpair continues to experiment with it to see what would work best. Some fans have mentioned a few ideas on what this could be. For example, players have suggested an idea for base raids, where users can infiltrate each other’s houses. Or, it could go the more traditional route of an all-out battle with the Pals.

Image Source: Pocketpair

Nevertheless, many fans hope to see PvP as an optional choice, primarily for users in solo and multiplayer modes. It would probably make things easier for players, just in case there happens to be a raid on their base without them knowing.

For now, you can at least play with friends in co-op, though, it may be different based on your platform. It should be noted that Xbox users can only use it with two to four players, while Steam can have upwards of 32.

Party sizes could also shape the way PvP runs, either making it more personal with smaller groups or a battle royale-esque round with higher numbers. The only way we can really get an answer is through the release of the Year 1 roadmap. It will hopefully arrive soon now that the game has launched.

That does it for our guide on Palworld's PvP availability.