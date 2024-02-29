Do Enchants Stack in Pet Simulator 99?

Whether you’re new or have been playing the game for a long time, some Pet Simulator 99 mechanics are just hard to figure out on your own. One question that puzzles most players is whether enchants stack in Pet Simulator 99. Scroll down, and you’ll find out everything about that.

Do Enchant Bonuses Stack in Pet Sim 99?

Yes, the bonuses you get from enchants in Pet Sim 99 do stack. They follow a simple additive formula. Let’s take five Strong Pets III books as an example loadout. Here is how the total bonus is calculated:

Base Damage (100%) + 5 * Strong Pets III (40% Pet Damage Increase) = 300% Total Damage

Diminishing Returns From Stacking Enchants in Pet Sim 99

Let’s say your pet’s base damage is 100 (an arbitrary number), and you have four Strong Pets III enchantment books equipped. Then, each of your pet’s attacks will deal this much:

100 + 100 * 4 (number of enchants) * 0.4 (enchant bonus 40%) = 260

Now, add another one of those enchants to your loadout, and your damage will then be:

100 + 100 * 5 * 0.4 = 300

Simple, right? This results in 40 more damage, or a 15.4% increase over 260. Remember that the first enchant you equipped increased your damage from 100 to 140 (exactly 40% more.) So, you can then see that the more of the same enchants you stack, the less of an effect they have on your total damage in Pet Sim 99.

On the other hand, you can equip a Criticals III book (+7% chance to deal 5x damage) instead of the Strong Pets one. Then, the damage calculation looks like this:

0.93 * (100 + 100 * 4 * 0.4) + 0.07 * 5 * (100 + 100 * 4 * 0.4) = 332.8 (32.8 more!)

This all brings us to the conclusion that having diverse enchantment books gives you more total damage, coins, diamonds, or whatever than stacking the same ones.

Enchantments That Do Not Stack

There are currently four enchants in Pet Sim 99 that do not stack. Those are:

Fortune

Exotic Pets

Midas Touch

Exclusive Enchants

Equipping more than one of these would be really OP, so it’s understandable that Big Games has decided to balance them this way.

Which Enchants Are Underrated in Pet Sim 99?

If you bought the extra slots and are max rank, you’ll have nine enchant slots to use. Considering the diminishing returns you get from them, there are a couple of enchants that you might be sleeping on. Here are a few that are definitely worth testing out:

Tap Teamwork – If you have the Auto Tap game pass, you can get pretty good value out of this book. Super Lightning and Large Taps could also benefit from that pass.

– If you have the Auto Tap game pass, you can get pretty good value out of this book. Super Lightning and Large Taps could also benefit from that pass. Speed V – When you are one-shotting every block, more damage won’t help you. I found pet speed to be pretty useful as it lets your pets switch from block to block much quicker, increasing effective DPS.

– When you are one-shotting every block, more damage won’t help you. I found pet speed to be pretty useful as it lets your pets switch from block to block much quicker, increasing effective DPS. Magnet III – Equipping one of these can entirely replace the Magnet Flags. So, if you have a spare slot, try it out.

– Equipping one of these can entirely replace the Magnet Flags. So, if you have a spare slot, try it out.

Hopefully, that makes enchanting load-outs in Pet Sim 99 a bit easier for you now that you know how stacking them works.