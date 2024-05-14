Diablo 4 Season 4, Loot Reborn, is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Game Pass, a month after its originally planned launch. Loot Reborn completely revamps Diablo 4’s complex loot system with a multitude of quality-of-life changes and new additions like Tempering that should make buildcrafting more seamless and efficient. The wait is almost over, and you can find when exactly you can start playing in the Diablo 4 Season 4 release time countdown below.

When Is The Diablo 4 Season 4 Release Time?

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 Season 4 kicks off on 14 May 2024 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. BST. You can check out the countdown below to know exactly how long until you can start playing.

However, since it’s the start of a new Diablo 4 season, you could expect a player queue, server issues, and other trivial launch day problems that plague most live-service titles of this caliber.

What To Expect From Diablo 4 Season 4

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

As mentioned above, Season 4 makes prominent changes to Diablo 4’s loot system. Legendary and Unique gear now drop with fewer Affixes to streamline buildcrafting, though you can add up to two Affixes with the help of a new crafting mechanic called Tempering.

Higher World Tier levels now drop Greater Affixes, which are extremely powerful build-altering Affixes suited for endgame content. Speaking of endgame, you can expect more challenges (and rewards) in Helltides, with the new threat-level system and the formidable Blood Maiden boss.

There’s also a World Tier 4-exclusive endgame activity named Pit of Artificers, in which you fight waves of high-level enemies in a given set of time. Loot Reborn also makes plenty of quality-of-life changes, for instance, now you can store and imprint enchantments directly from Codex of Power.

Like previous Diablo 4 seasons, Loot Reborn adds a free and premium 90-tier battle pass, which includes the new Demigod Armor set for all classes.

That's everything you need to know about Diablo 4 Season 4's release time.

