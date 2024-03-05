Destiny 2 Focus Activity Start Time, Dates & Rewards

Focus Activity is a new feature that was added to the Guardian Games 2024 in Destiny 2. If you want a real shot at winning the tournament, then you need to bring your best performance to the Focus Activity. Let’s go over the current Focus Activity start time, date, and rewards.

Recommended Videos

What are Focus Activities?

During the Guardian Games 2024, there will be some playlists that can become focus activities and turn into a live-class competition. During the Focused Activity window, you will have a chance to earn extra rewards for your class if you can consistently come out on top. Speed is key, but you’ll also need patience as Focus Activities will occur multiple times daily throughout the week.

Focus Activity Start Time

If you want to check the Focus Activity start time for any of the aforementioned playlists, open your map, go to the tower, and hover over the activities playlists. You’ll see a timer for the next Focused Activity.

Focus Activities will be live for two hours from Monday to Thursday and for three hours from Friday to Sunday during the Guardian Games 2024 event, according to Bungie. Guardian Games 2024 ends on 21st March 2024 so be sure to focus on the Focus Activity whenever possible, as they are a great way to get Medallions and other rewards, especially if you come out on top.

Focus Activity Rewards in Destiny 2

Once you complete a Focus Activity, you will be rewarded with a Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Champions package depending on how well your class did. The most important reward here is the Champions package which goes to the class that performs the best. The Champion package reward will fill up your entire Medallions case with Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum Medallions. You still need to farm Diamond Medals, but these already cut down the grind a lot. Play the Focus Activity and aim for as many Champions packages as you can!

That’s all you need to know about the Destiny 2 Focus Activity, release date, start time, and rewards. Check our full breakdown of Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2024, learn about Drop Quests, and also check our predictions for who will win. Some players have also been facing the Cat error.