Category:
Destiny 2
Guides

Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2024 Weapons & Rewards

Absolutely everyone is going to want the top prize.
Image of Cameron Waldrop
Cameron Waldrop
|
Published: Mar 5, 2024 01:00 pm
Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2024 Weapons & Rewards
Image Source: Bungie

The Guardian Games have returned for another year and are once again promising to be massive. A new competition means new rewards for the top teams and new weapons to help guarantee success. We have all the information for both that you could possibly want.

Recommended Videos

All Guardian Games 2024 Weapons

Though not technically a weapon, the coolest new addition isn’t exactly a weapon. Instead, it’s a new vehicle type called the Skimmer, which looks like a cross between a hoverboard and a surfboard. It’s unclear how these might appear in the game after the event ends, so it might be safe to play during the Games to secure one.

As for actual weapons, players can get their hands on the new Hullabaloo Grenade Launcher.

Hullabaloo Grenade Launcher
Image Source: Bungie

Of course, the previous Guardian Games weapons, The Title SMG and Taraxippos Scout Rifle, are also returning.

All Guardian Games 2024 Rewards

Bungie has listed the prizes for the top-performing teams. Unexpectedly, the biggest prize is a “life-size” Skimmer replica that sounds like a nice addition to any Destiny 2 prop collection.

This is the full prize breakdown as given by Bungie:

  • The first-place teams in each category: life-size physical Allstar Vector Skimmer replica with the teams’ names engraved (one per team per category).
  • Top two teams in each category: Guardian Games Medals ($50 MSRP) for each team member (maximum of six per team per category).
  • Top three teams in each category: Binary Cascade emblem codes for each team member (maximum of six per team per category).
  • Top four teams in each category: Bungie Store $50 discount codes for each team member (maximum of six per team per category). 

The competition will be steep because you’ll need to be among the six best teams to receive any 2024 Guardian Games rewards. Make sure to keep an eye on our Destiny 2 coverage, as the event will be from March 5-26, and we will be sure to bring you all the latest information.

related content
Read Article The 10 Best Rocket Launchers in Destiny 2 (2024)
The official splash art for Dragon's Breath Exotic rocket launcher coming to Destiny 2 in Season of the Wish
Category:
Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Guides
Guides
The 10 Best Rocket Launchers in Destiny 2 (2024)
Ali Taha Ali Taha Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Top 10 Things To Do In Destiny 2 Before The Final Shape DLC
Category:
Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Features
Features
PC
PC
PlayStation
PlayStation
Xbox
Xbox
Top 10 Things To Do In Destiny 2 Before The Final Shape DLC
Joe Thomaselli Joe Thomaselli Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Is Destiny 2 Down? How to Check Destiny 2 Server Status
destiny 2
Category:
Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Guides
Guides
Is Destiny 2 Down? How to Check Destiny 2 Server Status
Chris Jecks Chris Jecks and others Jan 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The 10 Best Rocket Launchers in Destiny 2 (2024)
The official splash art for Dragon's Breath Exotic rocket launcher coming to Destiny 2 in Season of the Wish
Category:
Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Guides
Guides
The 10 Best Rocket Launchers in Destiny 2 (2024)
Ali Taha Ali Taha Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Top 10 Things To Do In Destiny 2 Before The Final Shape DLC
Category:
Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Features
Features
PC
PC
PlayStation
PlayStation
Xbox
Xbox
Top 10 Things To Do In Destiny 2 Before The Final Shape DLC
Joe Thomaselli Joe Thomaselli Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Is Destiny 2 Down? How to Check Destiny 2 Server Status
destiny 2
Category:
Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Guides
Guides
Is Destiny 2 Down? How to Check Destiny 2 Server Status
Chris Jecks Chris Jecks and others Jan 25, 2024
Author
Cameron Waldrop
Cameron is a freelance writer for Twinfinite and regularly covers battle royales like Fortnite and Apex Legends. He started writing for Twinfinite in late 2019 and has reviewed many great games. While he loves a good shooter, his heart will always belong to JRPGs.