Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2024 Weapons & Rewards

The Guardian Games have returned for another year and are once again promising to be massive. A new competition means new rewards for the top teams and new weapons to help guarantee success. We have all the information for both that you could possibly want.

All Guardian Games 2024 Weapons

Though not technically a weapon, the coolest new addition isn’t exactly a weapon. Instead, it’s a new vehicle type called the Skimmer, which looks like a cross between a hoverboard and a surfboard. It’s unclear how these might appear in the game after the event ends, so it might be safe to play during the Games to secure one.

As for actual weapons, players can get their hands on the new Hullabaloo Grenade Launcher.

Image Source: Bungie

Of course, the previous Guardian Games weapons, The Title SMG and Taraxippos Scout Rifle, are also returning.

All Guardian Games 2024 Rewards

Bungie has listed the prizes for the top-performing teams. Unexpectedly, the biggest prize is a “life-size” Skimmer replica that sounds like a nice addition to any Destiny 2 prop collection.

This is the full prize breakdown as given by Bungie:

The first-place teams in each category: life-size physical Allstar Vector Skimmer replica with the teams’ names engraved (one per team per category).

Top two teams in each category: Guardian Games Medals ($50 MSRP) for each team member (maximum of six per team per category).

Top three teams in each category: Binary Cascade emblem codes for each team member (maximum of six per team per category).

Top four teams in each category: Bungie Store $50 discount codes for each team member (maximum of six per team per category).

The competition will be steep because you’ll need to be among the six best teams to receive any 2024 Guardian Games rewards. Make sure to keep an eye on our Destiny 2 coverage, as the event will be from March 5-26, and we will be sure to bring you all the latest information.