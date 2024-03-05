Who’s Winning Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2024?

The annual class-based competitive event has returned to Destiny 2 this week. Lasting for three weeks, only time will tell who’s victorious. So that you’re aware of where you stand, we’ll keep this piece updated to explain who’s winning the Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2024.

How Guardian Games 2024 Works

As was the case in previous years, The Guardian Games in Destiny 2 see the game’s three classes team up to try and beat the others. The aim? Collect and deposit as many medallions into their podium at the tower as possible to prove that your class is the best of them all.

Those will be totalled up and tracked, and the winning class will earn the event’s rewards upon its completion. Those rewards include exclusive armor sets, a new vehicle called the Skimmer, and much more.

Image Source: Bungie

Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2024 Winners

Since the event only began on March 5, which is today at the time of writing, we don’t know yet who’s winning. However, since we expect to get daily updates on who’s currently the victorious class, we’ll keep this page updated as the next three weeks of competition progress.

Therefore, keep checking back here for all the details if you’re starting to wonder what kind of effect you’re having on the event and whether it’s worth continuing. After all, the rewards are pretty sweet.

The event will end on Tuesday, March 26, at 12pm ET, so you’ve got a while to keep playing and earning medallions. That end date will creep up on your fast, though.

That’s all there is to know about who’s winning the Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2024 event. This summer will be a big one for Bungie’s game, so keep checking back with us for more!