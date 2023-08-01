Destiny 2: Best Scout Rifles For PvE, PvP, Gambit (2023)

Scout Rifles remain in a weird place, but end-game activities in Year 6, including the new Root of Nightmares raid added with the Lightfall DLC, have given the weapons some time to shine. Let’s go over the best scout rifles for PvE, PvP, and Gambit in Destiny 2 for 2023.

Best in PvE & Gambit

Dead Man’s Tale (Kinetic, Exotic) – Can be purchased from Xur.

(Kinetic, Exotic) – Can be purchased from Xur. Hung Jury (Kinetic) – Possible drop from completing Nightfall strikes.

(Kinetic) – Possible drop from completing Nightfall strikes. Polaris Lance (Energy, Solar, Exotic) – Purchased from Exotic Kiosk.

(Energy, Solar, Exotic) – Purchased from Exotic Kiosk. Tarnished Mettle (Energy, Arc) – Obtained from Season of the Plunder Activities.

(Energy, Arc) – Obtained from Season of the Plunder Activities. Trustee (Energy, Solar) – Possible drop from completing encounters in the Deep Stone Crypt Raid.

(Energy, Solar) – Possible drop from completing encounters in the Deep Stone Crypt Raid. Vision of Confluence (Energy, Solar) – Possible drop from completing encounters in the Vault of Glass Raid.

(Energy, Solar) – Possible drop from completing encounters in the Vault of Glass Raid. Vouchsafe (Energy, Void) – Can be purchased from War table in the Helm.

(Energy, Void) – Can be purchased from War table in the Helm. Doom of Chelchis (Energy, Void) – Possible drop from completing encounters in King’s Fall Raid.

(Energy, Void) – Possible drop from completing encounters in King’s Fall Raid. Perses-D (Kinetic, Stasis) – World Loot Drop.

(Kinetic, Stasis) – World Loot Drop. Nightwatch (Kinetic) – Obtained from the New Light Quest.

(Kinetic) – Obtained from the New Light Quest. Wicked Implement (Exotic, Stasis) – Obtained from completing Exotic Fish quest.

Season 21, otherwise known as Season of the Deep, finally gave us some new Scout Rifles to work with, but only one being a top-tier option for PvE. Introduced as the first Exotic Stasis Scout Rifle, the Wicked Implement is a fantastic option for endgame PvE activities like Nightfalls and Raids. It’s also been confirmed the gun will receive additional buffs when Season 22 arrives in late August.

Otherwise, the list we have now hasn’t really changed since Lightfall dropped.

In particular, Trustee, Vouchsafe, Tarnished Mettle, and Doom of Chelchis, are all amazing Legendary Scout Rifles to use in endgame activities. Hopefully, Season 22 will introduce more than option that’s good for PvE.

Best Scout Rifles in PvP in Destiny 2 (2023)

Dead Man’s Tale (Kinetic, Exotic) – Purchased from Exotic Kiosk.

(Kinetic, Exotic) – Purchased from Exotic Kiosk. Hung Jury (Kinetic) – Possible drop from completing Nightfall strikes.

(Kinetic) – Possible drop from completing Nightfall strikes. Long Arm (Energy, Arc) – Possible drop from Spire of the Watcher Dungeon.

(Energy, Arc) – Possible drop from Spire of the Watcher Dungeon. Polaris Lance -Purchased from Exotic Kiosk.

-Purchased from Exotic Kiosk. Contingency Plan (Energy, Arc) – World Loot Drop.

(Energy, Arc) – World Loot Drop. Symmetry (Energy, Arc, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Energy, Arc, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. The Jade Rabbit (Kinetic, Exotic) – Can be purchased from Exotic Kiosk.

(Kinetic, Exotic) – Can be purchased from Exotic Kiosk. Trustee (Energy, Solar) – Possible drop from completing encounters in the Deep Stone Crypt Raid.

(Energy, Solar) – Possible drop from completing encounters in the Deep Stone Crypt Raid. Randy’s Throwing Knife (Kinetic) – Obtained by completing PvP activities.

(Kinetic) – Obtained by completing PvP activities. Jaruraca (Kinetic, Stasis) – World Loot Drop.

Destiny 2 is full of long-range maps where Scout Rifles can shine, and the ten listed above are easily the best choices in PvP.

Like in PvE, Dead Man’s Tale is still the dominant force throughout the game, and has been the most-used weapon in Trials of Osiris for months now. Jade Rabbit was in a similar position until it was eventually nerfed this past season.

New additions include the return of Randy’s Throwing Knife, one of the most powerful Legendary Scout Rifles the game has ever seen for PvP. The gun has wasted no time climbing the leaderboards since its re-introduction.

Symmetry has been slowly rising to the top of the ranks as recent buffs allow the weapon to shine ever more brightly with Arc 3.0 builds. Overall, Scout Rifles are in a solid spot in PvP, with no big changes needed for them this time around.

That's all for our best scout rifles in Destiny 2 for PvE, PvP, & Gambit.