How to Complete Drop In Quest in Destiny 2

The annual Guardian Games event has begun in Destiny 2, and as always, there are some complicated things to get your head around. If you’re confused, here’s how to complete the drop in quest in Destiny 2.

Getting Access to the Drop In Quest in Destiny 2

Before you can complete the objectives, you’ll need to get access to the drop in quest. You won’t get it until you complete the Guardian Games intro quest, which is given to you by Eva Levante in the tower when you first sign up for the three-week-long competition.

Then, after ticking off the quest parts, which explain how the Guardian Games event works, you’ll then be given the Drop In quest by Eva Levante once more.

How to Complete Drop in Quest in Guardian Games in Destiny 2

Now, arguably the most exciting piece of new content in the Guardian Games is the new Vector Skimmer vehicle that you’re given right at the start of the event. However, you have to complete the drop in quest if you want to keep it past the end of the event’s run time.

Thankfully, the requirements aren’t too challenging. You need to complete one of the following challenges:

Get 1,200 Medallion Score

Get a top 10% score in Nightfall challenges

Three times, open your Focus Activity winners reward

If you’re a master at Destiny 2 and feel confident in your abilities, you can probably opt for the Nightfall challenges option, since that’s clear on what you have to do, and will be the shortest if you’re actually able to do it.

However, if you’re more comfortable with a grind than a challenge, it’s best trying to get 1,200 Medallion score. As I said, you don’t need to complete all three options to complete the drop in quest, just the one you’re most comfortable with. Do so and the Skimmer will be yours to keep.

That’s it for how to complete the Drop In Quest in Destiny 2 for the Guardian Games. For more on the event, check our our guide on who’s currently winning, and all rewards for winning.