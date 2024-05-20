Dark City Vienna Complete Walkthrough Guide

It’s down to you to save Vienna from the masked Phantom! Use your map to traverse the streets around Dark City Vienna and solve puzzles as you go. If you need a hand with the tricky puzzles and hidden object rooms, then look no further. Explore our complete Dark City Vienna walkthrough guide below!

Recommended Videos

Dark City Vienna: Outside the Opera House

Do you have the skills and patience to uncover the secrets of the terrible phantom of Vienna? Our walkthrough for Dark City: Vienna shows you each step you need to take to solve this intriguing mystery. We have split the game into easy-to-follow chapters so you can find everything you need below.

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Our walkthrough for Dark City: Vienna begins as you, a detective, are sent to Vienna to investigate strange happenings in an opera house. A dangerous phantom is looking for revenge and it is up to you to save the city! Start off by going through the tutorial or just following the steps below.

Speak to the tram driver;

Click the eye icon so you can use your deductive method;

Tap each clue;

Take the top hate;

Open the case;

Pick up the map and also the journal;

Open the journal via the yellow icon;

Click on each piece to organize the items;

Take the razor;

Click the hat icon and then open the envelope;

Take the Opera Ticket;

Use the razor to open the hat and then get the coin;

Go through the door;

Talk to the troublemaker;

Look closer at the door;

Take the plumber emblem from the puzzle on the door;

Scare the bird from the right;

Use the plumber emblem;

Take the storm drain rim;

Look to the left and then take the coin;

Move the mask;

Turn the E and then pick it up;

Move the weather vane;

Place and twist the storm drain rim;

Take the mask;

Use the coins to the right;

Take matches;

Restore the image on the left to a two-headed serpent with wings;

Use the matches on the lantern;

Look at the poster;

Take the wardrobe number.

Hidden Object Puzzle 1

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Solve the hidden object puzzle: Use the paintbrush on the pillar; Move the poster piece so you can complete the poster; Click the word VIENNA on the complete poster; Click the acorn and then swap it for the mask; Tap the moon on the poster; Open the poster and then tap the flames; Take the image of the phantom; Fold the Diana card and then take the heart; Unfold the poster on the right and then take the bat; Look at the carnival poster and then take the fan; Open the poster on the left and then pick up the violin.



Opera House Entrance Mask Puzzle

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Look at the opera house entrance;

Place the masks on the device;

Solve the maze puzzles (see above).

Dark City Vienna: Inside the Opera House

Go through the door and then speak to the man (Hofbauer) inside;

Take the phantom’s charred message;

Take black rose from the charred message;

Pick up the opera glasses;

Move the chair’s seat and then take the tube;

Look at the door to the back;

Place the wardrobe number and then take the jacket;

Put the opera ticket in the machine;

Take keys: 6th key in slot 1 2nd key in slot 2 4th key in slot 3

Take the buckle part and also the handkerchief;

Go back to the main room

Put the buckle part on the statue by the stage.

Symbol Ring Puzzle

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Solve the puzzle on the statue’s belt: Match the pairs (A – D) as above

Take the black rose;

Put roses on the tube.

Hidden Object Puzzle 2

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Solve the hidden object puzzle;

Take the phantom’s message;

Give the phantom’s message to Hofbauer;

Take the cogwheel;

Use the handkerchief on the chandelier crystal;

Take the letters.

Deduction in the Opera House

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Use your deduction via the eye icon;

Find all signs of evidence.

Take the handprint fragment.

Dark City Vienna: Orchestra Pit

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Head into the orchestra pit;

Use the cloak on the fires;

Talk to Strauss.

Hidden Object Puzzle 3

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Solve the hidden object puzzle: Open the envelope and then look at the pictures; Take the tuning fork from the letter; Put the flute in the case; Put the bass in the large case; Arrange the papers in the French horn case; Put the mandolin in the smaller case; The trombone case is under the mandolin case – place the trombone inside; Place the triangle in its case; Finally, put the tuning fork in its case.

Take the flask;

Take the score part from the picture on the right;

Look at the music stand;

Place the score part on the music stand;

Move the notes in the spaces provided;

Take the treble clef;

Place the treble clef on the panel to the right;

Take the cogwheels;

Look in the cabinet to the right;

Take the metal finger;

Move the magnifier;

Open the compartment and then place the cogwheels;

Move the lever and then take the magnifier;

Put the handprint fragment on the flask and then position the fingers;

Take the handprint;

Talk to Strauss;

Put the handprint on the paper;

Select the lines on his hands;

Open the evidence folder and then organize;

Take the lightbulb;

Take the letters;

Place the letters on the open sign.

Jumping Chip Puzzle

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Solve the jumping chip puzzle by getting rid of all the chips: 13-4, 3-9, 12-6, 7-1, 1-11 Use a chip to jump to another space; Jumping over an opposite color removes it;

Go through the curtains.

Dark City Vienna: Behind the Curtains

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Look closer at the debris;

Pick up the scroll and also the photo;

Put the opera glasses in place on the zoetrope;

Replace the lightbulb;

Turn the handle.

Zoetrope Puzzle

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Solve the zoetrope puzzle by moving the squares into their new place: D – C – H – X – Hx6 – D – C – B – Hx2 – X – Hx4 – D – Hx3 – F – E – D – C – H – X – Hx2 – D – Hx3 – F – E – D – C – B – Hx3 – D – X – Hx2 – D – C – H – X

Take the metal fingers;

Look at the mirror;

Remove the glass;

Take the metal fingers;

Look at the door on the right;

Put the metal fingers in place;

If they are numbered 1 – 4 from left to right then select them in order: 1 – 3 – 4 – 2;

Go through the door.

Dark City Vienna: Dressing Room

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Move the privacy screen;

Touch the mannequin’s head and also its hairnet;

Take the rose;

Look at the gramophone;

Take the metal part and also pick up the phantom’s threat;

Place the cylinder;

Take the rose;

Look at the dressing table;

Use the key on the box to the right;

Place the roses in the box to the left;

Take the photos;

Place the photos on the frame to the left.

Hidden Object Puzzle 4

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Solve the hidden object puzzle: Place each picture so the cut-out space is completed: Man with the violin = mirror Woman with hat = flowers on small box lid Man in rooster outfit = feather by the mirror Man by gramophone = trumpet flower above mannequin head Woman with bike = yarn on chair Men sat on crescent moon = moon shape on small mirror to the right Man in top hat with heart = heart shape on roses drawers Use the valve to the right on the lamp to reveal the horse Woman with flowers – lilacs on the right Woman with parasol – blue lid box to the right Finally press all the hat pins into the mannequin head to reveal a pretzel pin.

Take the ring;

Look at the diary in your inventory and then add the ring;

Restore the pages and then take the cafe waltz brochure;

Sort your evidence;

Take the lock part;

Go back and then click the gate at the end;

Click each piece in order as follows: right, lower, left, upper.

Dark City Vienna: The Cafe

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Talk to the tram driver and then give him the cafe brochure;

Talk to the couple and then give them the Phantom’s Threat;

Look at the cash register to the right;

Take the lost item;

Take the dress token and the key;

Look at the table behind the couple;

Take the weight and also the lost items;

Look at the camera;

Take the final lost item;

Place the metal part on the puzzle;

Complete the puzzle so it has four squares;

Take the key;

Place the lost items on the crowd.

Hidden Object Puzzle 5

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Solve the hidden object puzzle: Teddy = child Helmet = man Apple = woman Eye glasses = man Purse = woman in pink Locket = woman in hat Dog = man in center Top hat = man on left Parasol = woman

Take the key;

Place the keys on the cash register and then take the weights;

Place the weights on the chains to the back left;

Finally, go up the ladder.

Rooftops Puzzle

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Make your way across the rooftops by finding and then replacing planks: Go forward x2 Pick up plank Go back x2 Go left Place plank Go left x2 Look through telescope Focus the telescope until all planks are aligned Go forward x2 Pick up rope Go down Go right Put the rope so it goes left to right Go right Go forward Go left Go forward Go left Go forward Focus the telescope until all logs are aligned Go right x2 Take the pipe Go left x2 Go down Go right Place the pipe so you can go right Go right x2 Focus the telescope until all planks are aligned Go forward

Speak to the figure;

Select the deduction eye so you can see more clues;

Select hand, mask, cloak, and then take the cameo.

Dark City Vienna: The Seance

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Look at woman to the left;

Speak to her and then sit at the seance table;

Place the cameo in the center.

Seance Puzzle

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Solve the seance puzzle 1 – 10;

Take the lock roller from the man;

Look at the chair;

Take the lattice part;

Look closer at the object at the people’s feet;

Take the cloth;

Place the lattice part;

Move the lock roller.

Hidden Object Puzzle 6

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Solve the hidden object puzzle: Find all 13 rollers; One is hidden in the book – use the symbol found in the top right to then unlock the book

Match pairs by turning over each roller until you find all images;

Take the lock rollers;

Use the cloth x 2 so you can dry the puddles by the chair;

Scroll left;

Take the ribbon from the roses;

Move the drapes and then place the lock rollers;

Use the wet cloth to clean the wood;

Turn the rollers;

Go through the door;

Take the broken glasses on the right;

Take the evidence from the table;

Organize your evidence folder;

Take the proof of innocence;

Go back;

Give the proof of innocence to the police;

Take the cameo;

Place the cameo on the purse on the chair;

Take the lipstick and also the metal claw;

Go back through the door;

Use the metal claw on the box and then take the J;

Defeat the madman twice by filling your tubes: Match at least 3 spheres of your own colors to fill each tube; Do not match your opponent’s colors unless you absolutely must; You can match the spheres in any direction.

Take the figurine mask;

Place the mask on the lock on the window at the back;

Push the bricks by the lion head;

Take the jewelry sketch and also the chest;

Brush away the cobwebs from the painting;

Place the jewelry sketch and then use the lipstick on the painting;

Take the nutcracker;

Go back.

Dark City Vienna: In the Street

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Use the nutcracker on the roses;

Take the eye;

Go back to the room;

Place the eye in the lion head;

Take the chest letter;

Use the letter on the chest and then take the threatening letter;

Give the letter to the man;

Take the photo;

Restore the photo and then place the glasses on the photo;

Take the shop’s address;

Go back x2;

Go to the tram and then speak to the driver;

Give him the shop’s address.

Tram Puzzle

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Solve the tram puzzle: Choose a number to move the tram; The number of spaces is indicated by the arrows: 5, 4, 4, 4, 11, 6, 4, 5, 4, 5, 4, 4. Pull the lever between each number.

Take the lantern;

Go forwards;

Select your deduction eye and then find the eight items: Cargo trails Boat in the water; 2 x footprints; Gate; Sign; Broken window; A figure in the window.

Place the lantern down by the boat.

Hidden Object Puzzle 7

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Solve the hidden object puzzle: A torn piece is hiding under the lantern; Find buttons to fix the dark coat; Open the music case to find lockpicks; Arrange the torn pieces.

Take the crowbar;

Find a metal number 7 on the sewer;

Look closer at the boxes to the back;

Take the metal note;

Move each pair of boxes;

Use the crowbar and then take the rusted pruners;

Take strings from the shop sign to the right;

Go back;

Select the instrument to the right;

Replace the strings;

If numbered 1-4 from left to right then select the strings in order: 2, 4, 1, 3 ;

; Take the grindstone;

Go forward;

Use the grindstone on the rusted pruners;

Use the pruners on the vines to the right to then get a vine;

Go back;

Use a ribbon and a vine to tie the curtains back;

Take the candlestick;

Go forward;

Use the candlestick on the broken ladder;

Take the cat picture;

Go back;

Place the cat picture on the instrument and then take the wooden plate;

Put the wooden plate in the window and find each item displayed;

Take the cream;

Go forward.

Dark City Vienna: Jacob’s Shop

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Give the cat the cream;

Enter the window;

Turn on the light;

Pick up the coat and then use it to put out the fire;

Talk to Johann;

Take the pear from the table;

Move the pares aside and then take the magnet;

Take the bent key from behind Johann;

Look at the clock;

Take the belt;

Place the J letter;

Move the clock hands and then take the metal notes;

Go back;

Combine the belt and the magnet;

Use the extended magnet in the sewer grate and then get the strange ring and metal numbers;

Select the boat again and find 12 sharp items onboard;

Restore the image on the handle:

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Place the metal numbers on the sign and then take the instrument token;

Place the instrument token on the box to the rear;

Take the vice handle;

Go back;

Look at the statue;

Move the notes and place the metal notes you have acquired;

Take the Vienna stamp code;

Go to Jacob’s Shop;

Place the vice handle and bent key to craft the vice on the desk;

Take the key;

At the piano use the knife on the stool and take the polish;

Look at the writing desk to the back;

Use the key to unlock;

Place the Vienna stamp code and polish;

Take the Vienna music code.

Piano Puzzle

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

At the piano place the music code and play 1 – 10 ;

; Take the pocket watch;

Turn the rings on the pocket watch to complete the image;

Inspect the watch.

Dark City Vienna: Saving Katharina

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Speak to Gregory;

Take the mirror;

Take the trumpet and the wire from the monkey toy;

Interact with the wire to unbend it;

Look at the door;

Use the wire and the mirror to unlock the door;

Go through;

Take the folder from Katharina;

Place the watch on Katharina and check her pulse;

Select the middle pulse sign;

Select the dressing table.

Hidden Object Puzzle 8

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Solve the hidden object puzzle: Fold the paper to find the medical symbol; Use green thread on the nurse cap to complete the symbol; Complete the image on the tube to get the syringe.

Take the medical kit;

Go back;

Melt the wax on the flame;

Take the token;

Place the tokens on the medical kit;

Select them clockwise from the bottom left;

Take the smelling salts;

Go to the dressing room;

Use the smelling salts on Katharina and take the medallion;

Use your deduction eye and then select the items;

Take the button;

Go back;

Place the button on the monkey toy;

Tale the lever;

Go back to the dressing room;

Place the lever on the lamp to the right and pull;

Go through.

Dark City Vienna: The Gated Tunnel

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Give the pear to the rat;

Take the fetlock brush from the gap in the wall;

Take the eagle claw from the gate;

Put the eagle claw on the eagle symbol to the right;

Use the fetlock brush x2;

Select the symbols to make up the symbol in the center;

Take the circle;

Use the knife on the top middle portrait and take the circle;

Place the circles on the gate.

Tunnel Gate Puzzle

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Swap circles: 1-4, 2-6, 3-4, 6-7

Exit through the gate.

Dark City Vienna: The Cellar

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Speak to Jacob;

Take the note;

Select the objects highlighted in red on the note;

Take the Vienna plate;

Take the strap from the ground;

Use the strange ring to open;

Take the picture and the tap;

Find the board on the green tarp;

Place the board on the puzzle and slide them;

Take the wrench;

go back;

Use the wrench on the eagle and take the tap and valve;

Go to the cellar;

Place the tap and valve on the vinegar barrel;

Take vinegar;

Go back;

Use the vinegar on the rusty hole in the wall;

Pull the lever;

Take the photo;

Combine Katharina’s medallion and Katharina’s folder;

Restore the photos and take them.

Tunnel Wall Photos Puzzle

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Place the photos in the frames on the wall and sort by swapping: 1-5, 2-5, 3-5, 4-5

Take the green button;

Go to the cellar;

Move the tarp at the back.

Cellar Bottle Puzzle

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Place the green button and push;

Place the plates (see above) and move the bottles;

Take the closed bottle;

Take the grape token from the closed bottle;

Place the grape token on the barrel and take the corkscrew;

Use the corkscrew on the bottle;

Take the ownership document;

Give the document to Jacob;

Take Mia’s scarf;

Organize your evidence folder;

Take the city hall address and place it in the exit area;

Leave.

Dark City Vienna: City Hall

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Look at the city hall door;

Take the triangle key;

Look at the fountain;

Take the round key;

Look at the booth;

Take the picture part;

Place the triangle and round keys in the booth.

Hidden Object Puzzle 9

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Solve the hidden object puzzle: Add the black horse to the tram; Move the string away from the paper so none cross; Find the metal plate behind the cards.

Go to the fountain and place the metal plate;

Take the city hall pass;

Use the pass at the city hall door;

Go through

Take the ink remover from the table;

Take the scissors from the desk;

Go back;

Look behind the crowd;

Use the scissors to get the bell from the curtain;

Go back inside city hall;

Place the bell at the desk;

Offer Mia’s scarf to Anna;

Take the archive key;

Organize the papers and take the picture part;

Look at the picture at the back of the hall;

Spin the circles until the picture is complete;

Take the strange document;

Take the seal ring;

Use the ink remover on the document;

Take the telegraph code;

Enter the code 537;

Take the handle and the little house;

Go back;

Use the seal ring on the mechanism on the fountain;

Take the houses;

Enter the city hall again;

Place the houses on the table;

Take the carriage key;

Go back;

Look at the crowd to the back;

Put the carriage key on the window lock;

Select the deduction eye and select the items;

Talk to the woman;

Take the matches;

Use the trumpet to scare the bird;

Take the minijack;

Take the paper from the street below;

Take the charred handle beside the girl;

Go back.

Hidden Object Puzzle 10

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Find all marshmallows: one of them is behind the fan;

Take the marshmallow;

Use the charred handle at the fountain;

Take the jack handle;

Go back to the roof;

Use the paper and matches to start a fire;

Place the marshmallows and take the toasted marshmallows;

Offer the marshmallow to the girl;

Take the wooden token;

Take the pipe from the gargoyle head;

Place the mini jack in the jaws and take the poker;

Use the poker in the street;

Place the wooden token and take the diary;

Sort the images in the diary and take the cufflink;

Organize your evidence;

Take the opera house address and use it to unlock the next area;

Go forward.

Tram to the Opera House Puzzle

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Use the buttons to move the tram to the Opera House (see above);

Speak to the figure at the back;

Take the chain;

Take the awl;

Use the awl to get the hook and the mask;

Place the chain and hook to move the weight.

Hidden Object Puzzle 11

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Solve the hidden object puzzle by picking up the shape and finding the image: Rearrange the picture in the frame.

Take the rose handle;

Place the handle on the gate and go through;

Speak to the woman;

Take the crystal;

Use your deduction eye;

Find the items;

Take the pruners and cane from the floor on the right;

Use the pruners on the bush to the left;

Take the wooden bird;

Go back;

Place the wooden bird on the birdhouse and select the last two birds (center and right);

Take the cookie from the birdhouse;

Give the cookie to the squirrel and take the cane part.

Hidden Object Puzzle 12

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Solve the hidden object puzzle: Use the code 4530 on the box to open and find the feathered hat.

Take the hairpin;

Go forward;

Use the hairpin on the grate to the right;

Take cane part;

Combine the cane parts and the broken cane;

Use the cane on the mirror;

Place the handle on the mirror to move;

Look at the statue;

Select the symbols from right to left;

Take the crystal;

Go back;

Place the crystals on the door;

Go through;

Speak to the figure;

Defeat Gregory twice by playing the match three game as you did before (random so no solution!);

Take the stone decor from the left;

Take the lighter from the door at the back;

Open the red curtain;

Place the tobacco pipe at the glass and use the lighter;

Take the code;

Go back and straight ahead;

Place the stone decor in the space;

Take the ace of hearts card;

Go back and to the right;

Place the card and the code and select the cards: club, heart, diamond, spade;

Go through;

Open the red curtain.

Hidden Object Puzzle 13

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Solve the hidden object puzzle: Use the knife to cut down some of the evidence.

Take the magic wand;

Move the pillows on the bed;

Use the wand on the paper and take the rabbits;

Take the mask from the box;

Put the rabbits with the others and take the mask;

Go back;

Look at the curtain to the right;

Place the masks and arrange them;

Take the saber;

go forward;

Go to the red box;

Move the sabers and place the one you found;

Take the unfinished bomb and the sundial arrow;

Go back x2;

Place the sundial arrow and take the wooden sun;

Go right and then left.

Hidden Object Puzzle 14

Image Source: Friendly Fox Studios via Twinfinite

Solve the hidden object puzzle: Find 12 small tokens after finding the rest of the objects as some are hiding behind things; The tokens go into the music box and you receive gunpowder.

Place the wooden sun on the rabbit hutch;

Take the paper heart;

Place the cufflink and paper heart on the book on the bed;

Move the picture;

Turn the page; and take the wick;

Combine the gunpowder and wick with the unfinished bomb;

Take the bomb;

Go back;

Place the bomb and lighter at the the door;

Go through;

Organize your evidence folder and select Yes or No.

That concludes Dark City: Vienna! For more hidden object puzzle solutions try Darkness and Flame or Lost Lands: Dark Overlord.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more