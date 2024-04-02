Elden Ring is an RPG teeming with different ways to play. Whatever playstyle you can think of, it’s possible to achieve in some fashion within Elden Ring. In this guide, we will cover all the different play styles possible within the vast realm of Greatswords. Although this is a complete greatsword build guide, it doesn’t include every single possible combination, as that would be the length of a novel. Without further ado, here is our complete Elden Ring greatsword build walkthrough.

Stat Allocation for Greatsword Builds

Starting Classes

The three best starting classes for any greatsword build are Warrior, Hero, and Vagabond. All three of these classes share high Strength, Dexterity, and Vigor stats. Vagabond offers the best balance for a greatsword build with a spread of 15 Vigor, 14 Strength, and 13 Dexterity.

Stats and Flask Allocation

Regardless of what starting class you choose, you will need at least 16 Strength and 10 Dexterity to wield the first greatswords available in Elden Ring. Some greatsword builds integrate Sorcery into the mix, so high Intelligence or Faith stats may be important for such a build as well. Any builds relying on unique weapon skills need to allocate FP by use of the Flask of Cerulean Tears. By the middle and late parts of the game, aim for Strength to be in the 30s and 40s so you can wield the most powerful greatswords and even one-hand and dual-wield them.

Focus on Strength and Dexterity first, and then Endurance and Vigor. After these foundational stats, branch out into the other stats as needed for certain specialty greatsword builds. Endurance is important for greatsword builds because it helps you carry more weight. Our next section aims to cover all the important weapons integral to a Greatsword build.

Weapons to Use for Greatsword Builds

The following comprises a list of particularly useful weapons for various greatsword builds. In practice, just about any greatsword is adequate for the job, but these ones have proven especially reliable and unique. Funnily enough, about half of these weapons are technically classified as Colossal Weapons in Elden Ring, despite having ‘Greatsword’ in the title and being used in greatsword builds. This is by no means a 100% comprehensive list of adequate greatsword build weapons, but it consists of some of the most useful and noteworthy ones from our travels in the Lands Between.

Claymore, Bastard Sword, Lordsworn’s Greatsword

These three swords share a lot in common and are equally viable for a standard greatsword build. They all require 16 Strength and hit with the same base physical damage of 138. The Claymore is the more versatile of the three with sweeps, thrusts, and great jumping swings. The Bastard Sword has more range, and the Lordsworn’s Greatsword deals the most critical damage. Here’s a breakdown of all three.

Claymore:

Requires 16 Str, 13 Dex

Attack: 138 Phys, 100 Crit

Scaling: Str – D, Dex – D

Weapon Skill: Lion’s Claw

Weight: 9

Bastard Sword:

Requires 16 Str, 10 Dex

Attack: 138 Phys, 100 Crit

Scaling: Str – D, Dex – D

Weapon Skill: Stamp (Upward Cut)

Weight: 9

Lordsworn’s Greatsword:

Requires 16 Str, 10 Dex

Attack: 138 Phys, 110 Crit

Scaling: Str – D, Dex – D

Weapon Skill: Stamp (Upward Cut)

Weight: 9

Iron Greatsword

The Iron Greatsword is notable for being the greatsword with the highest physical attack damage in Elden Ring. Yes, there are plenty of colossal weapons on this list that boast higher physical attack, but those are much heavier and classified as colossal for a reason.

The only downside to the Iron Greasword is its rarity. You can only obtain an Iron Greatsword in the late-game areas of Ashen Leyndell and Miquella’s Haligtree. What makes it worse is that they’re rare drops from the Misbegotten enemies. But if you do obtain one, you just landed yourself the best ‘greatsword’ (colossal notwithstanding!) in the game. Here’s the breakdown:

Requires 18 Str, 10 Dex

Attack: 149 Phys, 100 Crit

Scaling: Str – C, Dex – E

Weapon Skill: Stamp (Upward Cut)

Weight: 12

Greatsword

Despite this massive weapon’s name, the Greatsword is actually classified as a colossal weapon in Elden Ring. This is basically the Berserk weapon wielded by Guts that initially inspired Elden Ring’s Miyazaki, and it hits like a truck. This weapon is perfect if you want to roleplay the Guts character from Berserk. Just go to the Dragonbarrow area in Caelid near the Caelim Ruins Site of Grace to find it, but be prepared to boost your Strength stat considerably. Here’s the breakdown of this colossal greatsword:

Requires: 31 Str, 12 Dex

Attack: 164 Phys, 100 Crit

Scaling: Str – C, Dex – E

Weapon Skill: Stamp (Upward Cut)

Weight: 23

Dark Moon Greatsword

This magical weapon is known as the Moonlight Greatsword in past FromSoft games. A staple weapon through the history of the studio, you can expect it to inflict magical damage in some form or another. In the case of Elden Ring’s Dark Moon Greatsword, the magic damage it inflicts is a cool 98, to supplement the 82 physical damage it deals. Getting the Dark Moon Greatsword isn’t a walk in the park, requiring you to give Ranni the Dark Moon Ring and locate the storied weapon below the Cathedral of Manus Celes. Here’s the stat breakdown:

Requires: 16 Str, 11 Dex, 38 Int

Attack: 84 Phys, 98 Mag, 100 Crit, 55 Frostbite

Scaling: Str – D, Dex – D, Int – C

Weapon Skill: Moonlight Greatsword

Weight: 10

Gargoyle’s Greatsword

This greatsword unleashes a unique ranged vacuum slice skill, rendering it a valuable addition to your greatsword build. This is a drop from the Valiant Gargoyle boss fight in the Siofra Aqueduct area. Here is the stat breakdown:

Requires: 18 Str, 10 Dex

Attack: 133 Phys, 100 Crit

Scaling: Str – C, Dex – E

Weapon Skill: Vacuum Slice

Weight: 11.5

Ordovis’s Greatsword

Ordovis’s Blade is an optimal weapon for Faith Greatsword builds due to its 69 Holy damage stat. The greatsword is obtained by defeating Crucible Knight Ordovis in Auriza Hero’s Grave. Here’s the stat breakdown:

Requires: 25 Str, 13 Dex, Fai 15

Attack: 107 Phys, 69 Holy, 100 Crit

Scaling: Str – C, Dex – E, Fai – D

Weapon Skill: Ordovis’s Vortex

Weight: 12

Ruins Greatsword

This is one of those ‘greatswords’ that actually classifies as a colossal weapon in Elden Ring. The Ruins Greatsword is notable for its unique Wave of Destruction skill, which decimates enemies with a ranged wave attack. You must defeat the Misbegoten Warrior/Crucible Knight duo at the Redmane Castle Plaza to obtain this weapon. Here’s the stat breakdown of this especially heavy sword:

Requires: 50 Str, 16 Int

Attack: 124 Phys, 37 Mag, 100 Crit

Scaling: Str – B, Int – E

Weapon Skill: Wave of Destruction

Weight: 23

Godslayer’s Greatsword

The ultimate fire-infused greatsword, the Godslayer’s Greatsword is also classified as a colossal weapon due to its sheer size. This epic weapon is found in a chest in the Divine Tower of Caelid after defeating the Godskin Apostles. Here’s the stat breakdown:

Requires: 20 Str, 22 Dex, 20 Fai

Attack: 119 Phys, 77 Fire, 100 Crit

Scaling: Str – D, Dex – D, Fai – D

Weapon Skill: The Queen’s Black Flame

Weight: 17.5

Talismans for Greatsword Builds

You’re going to need to balance weight and power for any greatsword build, and that’s where talismans come in. Elden Ring has many talismans scattered throughout the Lands Between that enhance all aspects of a character’s stats and abilities. Here are the most helpful ones to cut down on weight, give extra strength, and add endurance to your greatsword-wielding character. There are many more unique talismans than listed here, so go out there, explore, and test various setups!

Equip Load Talismans

The Arsenal Charm raises your character’s equip load by 15%, allowing you to carry all your heavy armaments and armor with greater ease. You can upgrade the Arsenal Charm into the Great Jar’s Arsenal by completing the Great Jar’s NPC duelist challenge. The Great Jar Charm increases your equip load by a whopping 19%.

Erdtree’s Favor is another helpful talisman that raises max equip load. In addition to equip load, Erdtree’s Favor raises max HP and stamina by a modest amount. Best of all, there are +1 and +2 upgraded versions of this talisman available for better stat increases.

Strength & Skill Talismans

The Starscourge Heirloom is a particularly useful talisman that raises Strength by five points. This talisman can be found pretty early on in a Fort Gael chest.

The Warrior Jar Shard boosts the attack power of Skills by a hefty 10%. There’s an even better version of this talisman called the Shard of Alexander that improves Skill attacks by 15%. You get the Warrior Jar Shard by killing Iron Fist Alexander before completing his quest, and get the Shard of Alexander by completing his questline.

The Bull-Goat Talisman raises Poise by 33%. Poise is a crucial stat to nurture in Elden Ring, as it prevents your character from being knocked over in combat.

Lastly we have a bunch of useful Talismans that raise various stats when with successive attacks. The Winged Sword Insignia raises attack power by 3%, then 5%, and then 10% respectfully. You can get this talisman early on in the Stillwater Cave in Liurnia of the Lakes. The Rotted Wing Insignia raises attack power by 6%, then 8%, then 13% with successive attacks. You can get this talisman by assisting Millicent in defeating her sisters during her quest.

Early-Game Greatsword Build Examples (Lv 1 – 50)

Twin-Sword Berserker

Want to leap at foes with dual greatswords and fell them in one devastating swoop? There’s a Berserker build just for that, which can be used pretty early on. The key strategy for this build is maintaining high enough Endurance to still medium roll despite wearing heavy armor and dual wielding greatswords. Invest in Endurance and Vigor early on for this build to be devastating.

Class: Vagabond

Weapon: Claymore and Lordsworn’s Greatsword

Armor: Heaviest you can find without heavy rolling

Primary Stats: Endurance, Vigor

Tertiary Stats: Strength, Dexterity

Skills: Ash of War: Quickstep

The Tank

Pretty much the build most think of when greatswords come to mind. The Tank is basically a strong colossal-wielding giant who kills things with monstrous charged swings. Use a skill buff like the Art of War skill to boost your attacks before smashing your opponents with your colossal greatsword.

Class: Hero

Weapon: Zweihander or any Colossus Weapon

Armor: Heaviest you can find without heavy rolling

Primary Stats: Strength, Endurance

Tertiary Stats: Vigor, Dexterity

Skills: Ash of War: War Cry

Mid to Late-Game Greatsword Build Examples (Lv 50 – 120)

Darkmoon Knight

This build prioritizes intelligence stats with greatsword power stances. Use the Helphen’s Steeple skill in your right hand and Moonlight Greatsword skill in your left to buff your attacks. Ranged Sorceries such as Loretta’s Greatbow or Night Comet help supplement your close-range supremacy as long as you have the Intelligence stats for it.

Class: Any

Weapon: Helphen’s Steeple, Dark Moon Greatsword

Armor: Night’s Cavalry Set

Talismans: Claw Talisman, Magic Scorpion Charm, Great-Jar’s Arsenal, Primal Glintstone Blade

Primary Stats: Intelligence, Vigor

Tertiary Stats: Endurance, Mind

Skills: Moonlight Greatsword, Ruinous Ghostflame

Ruins Wave Warrior

This build centers on the unique skill of the Ruins Greatsword while getting buffed by Talismans, Tears, and Great Runes. Buff up your Ruins Greatsword attack power with the Flame Grant Me Strength spell and cast the Wave of Destruction skill to devastate enemies from range. This is a very versatile build that accommodates close and long-range play.

Class: Any

Weapon: Ruins Greatsword

Armor: Greathelm, Beast Champion Armor, Beast Champion Gauntlets, Beast Champion Greaves

Talismans: Carian Filigreed Crest, Great-Jar’s Arsenal, Shard of Alexander, Ritual Sword Talisman

Primary Stats: Strength, Vigor, Endurance

Tertiary Stats: Mind, Intelligence, Dexterity

Skills: Wave of Destruction

Spells: Flame Grant Me Strength

Crystal Tear: Strength-Knot Crystal Tear, Spiked Cracked Tear

Great Runes: Godrick’s Great Rune/Radahn’s Great Rune

End-Game to New Game Plus Greatsword Build Examples (Lv 120 and Above)

Ordovis Knight

This build utilizes the ridiculous power of Ordovis’ Greatsword’s charged attack to pummel enemies and bosses. Ordovis’ Vortex is a charged skill for the greatsword that absolutely wrecks enemies when buffed.

Class: Any

Weapon: Ordovis’ Greatsword, Clawmark Seal

Armor: Crucible Axe Set

Talismans: Shard of Alexander, Godfrey Icon, Flock’s Canvas Talisman, Rotten Winged Sword Insignia

Primary Stats: Strength, Faith

Tertiary Stats: Vigor, Mind

Skills: Ordovis’ Vortex

Spells: Golden Vow, Flame Grant Me Strength, Aspects of the Crucible: Tail, Aspects of the Crucible: Horns, Aspects of the Crucible: Breath

Margott’s Cursed Sword

A specialist build for Arcane users wishing to fight like the Omen King Margott. Margott’s Cursed Greatsword’s skill deals bleed and blood damage with a wide sweeping arc attack. Using Madness Incantations to debilitate the enemy will allow you to deliver devastating blows to overcome them with ease.

Class: Any

Weapon: Morgott’s Cursed Sword, Dragon Communion Seal, Frenzied Flame Seal

Armor: Heaviest you can wear and still medium roll

Talismans: Shard of Alexander, Fire Scorpion Charm, Ritual Sword Talisman, Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman

Primary Stats: Dexterity, Arcane

Tertiary Stats: Faith, Vigor

Skills: Cursed-Blood Slice

Spells: Swarm of Flies, Golden Vow, Flame Grant Me Strength, Unendurable Frenzy, Frenzied Burst

Godslayer

This build centers on the devastating power of The Queen’s Black Flame skill and the buffs that increase its power. Use the tried and true Golden Vow and Flame Grant Me Strength Incantations and then follow-up with The Queen’s Black Flame to one-shot most enemies in the game.

Class: Any

Weapon: Godslayer’s Greatsword, any Sacred Seal

Armor: Any armor with high poise

Talismans: Shard of Alexander, Carian Filigreed Crest, Bull-Goat’s Talisman, Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman

Primary Stats: Dexterity, Vigor

Tertiary Stats: Strength, Faith

Skills: The Queen’s Black Flame

Spells: Golden Vow, Flame Grant Me Strength

That does it for our Complete Greatsword build walkthrough in Elden Ring. To further min-max your build check out our best Elden Ring build calculator guide. You’ll want to be appropriately powerful for the upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

