Clairvoyant Relic Weakness in Persona 3 Reload

Clairvoyant Relic is a mini-boss that you will encounter on Floor 42 in Tartarus. It is one of the most difficult bosses that you must face in the early game, and in this Persona 3 Reload guide, we’ll explain its weaknesses and the best strategy to beat it.

How to Beat Clairvoyant Relic Boss in Persona 3 Reload

I recommend reaching Level 16 before you challenge Clairvoyant Relic. This Shadow is difficult to beat because it has no weakness you can exploit. Here are the boss’ weaknesses and resistances:

Weakness: None

Resist: None

Repel: None

Null: Light and Dark

Absorb: None

As you can see, it is not weak against any attack but will not take any damage from Light and Dark magic. Although you cannot easily knock out Clairvoyant Relic, there is still a way for you to land critical hits. I suggest using Zio since it has a chance to Shock the enemy, making it more susceptible to critical attacks.

You should bring Akihiko into this boss battle since he has Electric magic and some support skills. Here are the team composition you can use to beat Clairvoyant Relic in Persona 3 Reload:

DPS: Akhiko

Healer: Yukari

Support: Protagonist & Junpei

At the start of the fight, you should focus on debuffing the boss and buffing your team. Then, you want Akihiko and the protagonist to cast Zio on Clairvoyant Relic. Once the Shadow gets afflicted with the Shock status effect, you can unleash physical attacks to land critical hits. Hopefully, your luck is not too bad, and you can knock out the enemy and perform an All-Out Attack.

Yukari should focus only on healing and ensure your team is always in top shape. If possible, you want to use a support skill that increases your team’s evasion. This is important because Clairvoyant Relic can know your team members’ weaknesses and hit them with elemental magic.

That’s everything you need to know on how to beat Clairvoyant Relic boss. For more Persona 3 Reload content, you can check out our post on all Chubby Student Gourmet Quiz answers.