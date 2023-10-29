Cities Skylines 2 Xbox & PS5 Release Date

Cities Skylines 2 was initially planned for release on both consoles and PC. However, only the PC version of the game has become available on the original release date of Oct. 24th, 2023. If you’re wondering when Cities Skylines 2 will finally release on Xbox or PS5, then we’ve got all you need to know, so follow along below.

When Does Cities Skylines 2 Release on PS5 & Xbox? Answered

While the console release of Cities Skylines 2 did not launch alongside the PC version on October 24th, 2023, there has been an update from Paradox about when we can expect these titles to finally arrive on PS5 and Xbox. Cities Skylines 2 will arrive on the Xbox and PS5 consoles sometime during Spring 2024, as stated in the official console release update Q&A post created on the Paradox forums.

The reason for this delay appears to be due to the console variations of the game not being up to standard in quality, therefore requiring more time for fine-tuning and polish. Here’s what the dev team had to say about the situation, as stated in an update post via the Paradox forums.

“We are hard at work preparing the game for our release on October 24th. While doing so, we have realized that we need more time to reach the quality targets we have set for Console. As we want to provide the best experience for our players, we are updating the release window for Xbox and PS5 to Spring 2024.”

Currently, Cities Skylines 2 is available to play on PC and can be obtained via Steam and Microsoft PC Game Pass. Feel free to check out some of our helpful gameplay guides we have to assist you in your city-building adventures, such as how to connect power lines or if you can mod the game.