If you are a big fan of city simulators, there’s no doubt you’ve been keeping your eye on Cities: Skylines 2. There’s a good chance you dumped dozens of hours into the original game, too. Seeing as the first game is on Xbox Game Pass, what does that mean for the sequel? Will Cities Skylines 2 be on Xbox Game Pass, too? Well, it’s a tad complicated.

Is Cities Skylines 2 On Xbox Game Pass? Answered

The unfortunate truth is that Cities: Skylines II is only available for the PC Game Pass subscription. It is currently unavailable for the Console Xbox Game Pass. It’s a bummer, but the reasoning is understandable.

This is due to the console version of Cities Skylines 2 being delayed for both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, citing that quality and performance weren’t quite up to the expected standards. According to Paradox Interactive, via their forum post:

“We are hard at work preparing the game for our release on October 24th. While doing so, we have realized that we need more time to reach the quality targets we have set for Console. As we want to provide the best experience for our players, we are updating the release window for Xbox and PS5 to Spring 2024.“

That’s certainly a tough pill to swallow, considering the beginning of Spring 2024 starts in March 2024. If you’re looking for a silver lining, your pre-order will be automatically refunded, according to Paradox Interactive’s Console Release Window FAQ.

Well, folks, we can now close the book on Cities Skylines 2 being on Xbox Game Pass. If you’re subscribed to the PC Game Pass, then you’re golden, but if you’re strictly console, you’ll have to wait until Spring 2024. Until then, you’ll have to put a few dozen more hours into Cities: Skylines!