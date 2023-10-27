Can You Mod Cities Skylines 2?

The Cities Skylines modding community brings some of the best content outside of vanilla, providing the player with a variety of builds for their worlds. So, now that the sequel has arrived, we’re here to explain if you can mod in Cities Skylines 2.

Cities Skylines 2 Modding, Explained

At the time of writing, modding support is not available for Cities Skylines 2, but it is expected to be released sometime soon.

Paradox Interactive has indicated that their “in-game editor is currently in its beta phase and will launch shortly after release,” so the wait shouldn’t be too long now that the game has officially made its debut. The team has also been working on all the performance issues that have come up to make the experience more bearable and the set stage for mod support.

Once the feature is included with the title, you can utilize the Paradox Mods platform, whether you are a PC or a console user. Although the console version will work a bit differently than the PC, it will more or less function the same, permitting you to access a library’s Asset Mods. However, Paradox Interactive has claimed that if a console user has too many mods downloaded, it can result in slower download speeds.

The platform is completely free to use without any paid mods or microtransactions. Collaborative projects will also be available through modding support, similar to the Harmony Mod from Cities Skylines.

We’ll be sure to update this guide once the developers confirm its status. For now, we do at least know that the Beach Properties asset pack and Deluxe Relax Station are expected to come soon, along with even more content in early 2024.

