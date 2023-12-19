Chainsaw Man Chapter 152 Release Date & Spoilers

Pretty sure this is what it looks like to be pushed over the edge.

Chapter 151 finally gave readers the much awaited Chainsaw Man transformation that the plot had been preventing. As Denji has been pushed to the edge, it’s clear the Church remnants don’t know what they have caused. Things are set to come to a head between all the fighting factions, and Chainsaw Man Chapter 152 will be quite the spectacle.

When Is Chainsaw Man Chapter 152 Coming Out? Answered

The last several chapters have been released on a somewhat erratic schedule. More often than not, there is a two-week break between them, but sometimes it is just a single week. However, likely due to the holidays, there is a larger break for what’s next. This one’s working on a three-week break, so Chainsaw Man Chapter 152 will be out on January 9, 2024.

If you choose to read new chapters through the Viz Media website, they always offer the three most recent chapters for free. So, for the next three weeks, you can read back to Chapter 149 without making an account or signing up for a subscription.

As Chainsaw Man is released exclusively through digital platforms, it’s unlikely that spoilers will ever leak. However, with the way the story has been progressing, we have a pretty decent idea of what is coming next.

What Will Happen in Chainsaw Man Chapter 152? Theories Explained

After Chapter 150 ended with the tragic event of Denji and Nayuta’s dogs being burned inside their apartment, it was clear the next chapter was going to be the start of something big. With the threats and the mob violence in the wake of the Chainsaw Man Church chaos, Denji has been under some heavy stress.

The arson committed by Barem Bridge has been Denji’s breaking point, and it’s clear a fight is about to start. Denji seeing Pochita before transforming at the end of Chapter 151 was all the blessing he needed. Though Barem Bridge has proven to be immune to Nayuta’s abilities, that likely won’t extend to getting cut up. The aftermath of the fight will likely mean a war against the citizens and Public Safety, which might be unwinnable.

We’ll just have to see next month when Chainsaw Man Chapter 152 releases. For the rest of our chapter guides and other coverage, check out our links below.