Can You Respec Stats in Palworld?

Palworld is filled with different ways to improve your performance throughout the game, and one of those ways is by leveling up your stats. Sometimes it’s hard to choose what stats to level up, and there can be a lot of pressure if you can’t undo your choice. Here’s whether you can respec stats in Palworld.

Can Stats Be Changed in Palworld?

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

In order to level up your various stats in Palworld, you’ll need to garner enough EXP to earn Stat Points. Once you’ve got stat points to use, you can go into your inventory where you can see your current stats and what’s available to be upgraded. Unfortunately, as of now there is no way to change what stats you put your stat points into once it’s been finalized.

This means that you can’t respec your character using only stat points, and when you choose a stat to level up, it will remain that way regardless of what other stats you level. However, if you haven’t finalized your decision, you can press the minus button to regain the stat point and put it toward something else.

How to Improve Stats in Palworld Without Stat Points

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Even though you’re not able to respec your stats in Palworld by using your stat points, you are able to improve your stats through some of the Pals that you have with you. For example, a Gumoss that’s in your party will allow for you to deal more damage when you’re logging, even if you don’t have any sort of stat chosen for that task.

While it doesn’t serve you well if you don’t have any Pals in your party that can help any of your stats, it’s good to know that there’s still a way to boost your stats when you need to. This means you can still be somewhat strategic with how you choose your party, even though you can’t go back and respec for a particular situation or fight.

That’s all the info as of now for whether or not you can respec in Palworld. While the feature isn’t in the game as of now, the Pocketpair could add it in the future alongside the update that will let players edit their characters. For more Palworld guides like how to move items or how to get cloth, be sure to check back here.