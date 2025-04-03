Can you Adopt a Cat in inZOI?

Adding a furry friend to your household is a beloved feature in many life simulation games. They provide your characters with comfort, companionship, and often, a little chaos. Pet adoption was something The Sims added into its gameplay very early on in development, and players have been eagerly anticipating whether inZOI will provide this game mechanic and, importantly, if it’s available now.

One of the most in-depth areas of inZOI is the vast number of dialogue options when chatting to another Zoi. You can discuss anything from romantic partners to offering advice on a healthy lifestyle and even express your desire to adopt your own inZOI cat.

Can You Get a Cat in inZOI?

Since inZOI has been marketed using their virtual furry feline ‘Psycat, ’ it would feel safe to assume that your Zoi could act upon their hope of adopting a pet. However, at present, this isn’t an option.

During their March ‘AMA’ on Discord (later added to their website), Krafton explained that “Pets are a high priority for future updates but require extensive development for proper interactions”. This statement confirms that pet adoption will arrive in the future and hints at the potential for more exciting updates in the future.

While adopting a cat may not be an option yet, this doesn’t mean they’re entirely absent from the game. If you stroll around your chosen world, cats and other animals can be seen roaming around or making themselves at home in NPC gardens. You can’t interact with them, though, so you’ll just have to admire them from afar.

Despite the current absence of the pet adoption feature, Krafton has exciting plans for the future. It has announced a ‘Cat Island’ DLC, a new area within the game dedicated to our feline friends. The island “Kucingku’ is a city-type area inspired by Southeast Asia. This DLC, scheduled to arrive in August as part of the 2025 roadmap, will provide new gameplay opportunities and challenges.

While you can’t cuddle a cat in Early Access, you can at least decorate your home to show your love for the future four-legged friends that will eventually make their way into inZOI. With animal-themed (mainly cat) objects and furniture, use our furniture rotation guide for tips and tricks on getting your house just right.

