Can Land Mounts Go in Water in Palworld?

Palworld has some mounts that can ferry you around, but they are not unlocked until later in the game. Therefore, what do you do until then? Can land mounts like the direhowl doggy paddle or will they dissolve like sugar? We found out for you!

How Partner Skills Make A Difference

Certain swimming mounts are able to travel across bodies of water thanks to their partner skills preventing stamina loss. They will make traveling easier since the game map is a group of islands — think Hawaii or Japan. Land mounts cannot have the partner skill found with water mounts, which makes using them a little bit more complicated.

Do Land Mounts Drown?

Image Credit: Pocketpair Inc

When tested, land mounts can indeed move around in water with no issue. However, they have very limited stamina to be able to do so. When all of their energy depletes, they will keep swimming, but their HP will start to deplete quickly and they’ll faint, returning to their ball and leaving you to get back to land by yourself. For this reason, you should only use them to cross very short bodies of water. This begs the question, are they worth using there? See, they’re still faster swimmers than you’d be on your own, so might as well!

Land mounts are helpful as a temporary choice, but when it comes to crossing water, they’re no long-term substitute for their finned cousins! At least now you know that you can indeed ride land mounts in the water in Palworld. For everything else Pal-related, be sure to check out the guides below.

We’ve got everything you’ll need to know, and plenty of fun stuff, too, like the best base designs you might like to try for yourself.