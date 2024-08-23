The Skandhas are mysterious key items that you will collect throughout your journey in Black Myth: Wukong, especially if you have been keeping up with the side quests. However, their use isn’t apparent. These little beads are tied to the true ending of the game, so let’s go over all the Skandha locations and how to use Skandhas in Black Myth: Wukong.

All Skandha Locations in Black Myth: Wukong

Chapter 1 Skandha of Form Location

The easiest Skandha to find; it is located near the very start of the game once you head out into the open world. Right before the Bullguard tutorial fight where you learn the Immobilize spell, you might have seen a monkey that sees you and runs away on the left side. You’ll find a Buddha head here and interacting with it rewards you with the Skandha of Form.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Chapter 2 Skandha of Feeling Location

The second Skandha can be found in Chapter 2 and it requires you to complete a secret quest and a boss fight. You must find the six Buddha’s Eyeball locations in the Fright Cliffs area and then face off against the secret boss Shigandang. Defeating him rewards you with the Skandha of Feeling.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Chapter 3 Skandha of Thought Location

The third Skandha is the hardest to find because it’s located in a very random hidden path that most players will overlook. In Chapter 3, after the Mindfulness Cliff shrine and after your first encounter with Non-White, instead of heading forward, turn around and check the left side of the map. You can actually drop down to the platform below here and discover a secret path. Proceed forward and you’ll find the Skandha of Thought at the end of this path.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Chapter 4 Skandha of Choice Location

The final Skandha is easy to find as well as it just requires you to make normal story progress in Chapter 4 until you reach a memorable boss fight. Once you unlock the Purifying Spring Shrine, head forward into the next area and look towards the left side of the map. You’ll see a stone Buddha head with that mysterious monkey from before on top of it. He will disappear and you can claim the Skandha of Choice.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

How to Use Skandhas in Black Myth: Wukong

You can use the Skandhas once you collect all four of them from the Buddha’s head statues and then proceed to Chapter 6. In Chapter 6 you can unlock a secret boss fight with Giant Shigandang who is located at the end of a narrow path behind the Son of Stones boss. Approach it with all four Skandhas and it will trigger a secret boss fight that rewards you with the fifth and final Skandha.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

You can now take these Skandhas to Xu Dog and it will let you craft the Five Skandhas Pill which is a powerful Celestial Pill that boosts all of your attributes greatly. It’s also suggested that collecting the five Skandhas is tied to the alternate ending of Black Myth: Wukong, but this is yet to be confirmed.

