Best Wriothesley Build in Genshin Impact

Wriothesley is first introduced in Genshin Impact version 4.1, alongside Fontaine judge Neuvillette. If you’re interested in pulling for this Cryo catalyst unit, you can read our guide to find out the best build for Wriothesley.

How to Build Wriothesley in Genshin Impact

Wriothesley is a Cryo DPS unit that mainly uses his Normal Attacks to defeat his enemies. He is a bit of a selfish DPS who demands a lot of time on the field. However, this character can be considered hyper-carry if you build him properly.

Weapon : Cashflow Supervision

: Cashflow Supervision Artifact Set : Marechaussee Hunter

: Marechaussee Hunter Main Stats : Sands – ATK% Goblet – Cryo DMG Bonus Circlet – CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG

: Secondary Stats : ATK, ATK%, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, Elemental Mastery

: ATK, ATK%, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, Elemental Mastery Constellation: C1 or C6

As usual, the best gear for Wriothesley is his signature weapon, Cashflow Supervision. You can consider using Tulaytullah’s Remembrance, The Widsith, or Dodoco Tales as alternative weapons. For F2P players, you can equip the craftable catalyst Frostbearer, which you can unlock by reaching Frostbearing Tree level 10.

Marechaussee Hunter is the best artifact set for Wriothesley. Besides increasing his Normal and Charged ATK DMG, this set can also temporarily boost his CRIT Rate each time his HP changes. This buff is extremely useful since the Icefang Rush skill will consume a fixed amount of Wriothesley’s HP.

Other alternatives you can use are Blizzard Slayer and Echoes of an Offering. For new players, you can equip the Martial Artist set until you can start farming five-star artifacts.

For Constellation, I recommend unlocking C1 to reduce the cooldown of Wriothesley’s special Charged Attacks to once every 2.5 seconds. This will also increase the bonus damage from 50 percent to 200 percent. As usual, C6 provides amazing upgrades for this five-star unit. The last Constellation will give an extra 10 percent CRIT Rate and 80 percent more CRIT DMG for the special Charged Attack.

Now that you know how to build Wriothesley in Genshin Impact, you can read related guides below this article. I recommend checking out our code post if you need extra Primogems to pull more characters or weapons.