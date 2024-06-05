Survival is not always all about crafting or trying to keep yourself from starving – it’s also about being ready to deal with whatever might come your way. And, in order to be ready, you definitely need to be armed efficiently. So, let’s look at all the best weapons in Soulmask, so you can find out which ones are worth your time and resource gathering.

What Are the Best Weapons in Soulmask?

Here are the best weapons in Soulmask. Overall, we would recommend keeping a bit of variety.

Dual Blade

If you are looking for high burst damage, along with some pretty nifty bleeding effects to impose on your enemies, then this is the one for you. Also, it gives you a great jump attack, which is pretty fast and hard for your enemies to avoid. Did we also mention how cool you look going around dual-wielding? Definitely something worth thinking about.

Bow (Rapid Bow)

Since, at the moment, there is definitely not a lot of choice regarding ranged weapons, this weapon makes the list for obvious reasons. If you are looking to keep your distance and inflict some interesting damage, then the bow is great. We would recommend the rapid bow over the longbow since it charges faster and is perfect for mid-range or close combat.

Blade & Shield

A classic combination that you definitely can’t go wrong with. The blade allows for different combos that might be the perfect way to get rid of some irritating enemies, but it might require some time and effort on your part to master them. But once you do, then the combination of defense and combo attacks will bring that lethality that will make you a great warrior indeed.

Spear

The Spear is a weapon that combines close combat and ranged, as it can be used to reel in enemies with its pull special attack. But it is also a slower weapon than the others, so it might leave you open to damage even if you are not quick enough with those attacks. You can also use it to vault over enemies and walls, which might help in some dangerous situations or to get away from some difficult fights.

Hammer

While the hammer does deal some heavy damage at whatever enemy you might encounter, thus making it the strongest weapon in Soulmask yet, it is quite slow. Swinging it leaves you open to attacks, so it’s not suitable for dealing with fast and nimble opponents. While it can come in handy to crack, for example, the hard shell of a tortoise, we wouldn’t recommend using it as your main weapon.

That’s all we have for you on the best weapons in Soulmask. For more guides on the game, check out how to tame mounts and how to get cotton.

