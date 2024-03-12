Best The Unknown Build in Dead By Daylight

Dead By Daylight has introduced a new original Killer to their mix and he (it?!) is terrifying! His projectile power weakens and hinders Survivors, while his teleportation power can bamboozle even the most experienced player! Find out below what the best build is for The Unknown in Dead By Daylight.

The Unknown Best Perks in Dead By Daylight

The Unknown appears like what Dwight Fairfield would look like if he was fed into farming equipment. He can fire his UVX ranged power at Survivors with add-ons to apply Weakened and Hindered effects. This essentially slows Survivors down and makes it easier to put them into the dying state. The UVX bounces off objects so with some practice it can be used to do some serious damage!

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive

The unique perks this new Killer comes with aren’t very powerful, unfortunately, but he does well with some already-existing perks.

This Killer’s unique perks are:

, which is a weak gen-regression perk relying on failed skill checks. Unforseen, which transfers your terror radius to a damaged generator.

The Unknown should be given perks to slow generator progression and speed up pallet or gen breaks. This helps him spend more time in chases and hooking Survivors. A solid anti-gen build for The Unknown includes Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance, Hex: Ruin, Scourge Hook: Gift of Pain, and Agitation. This combo causes some real issues for Survivors by slowing down or interrupting actions.

Best Perk Build for The Unknown

Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance – This Pinhead perk explodes the generator that has the most progress, causing it to lose 25% of its progress.

This Pinhead perk explodes the generator that has the most progress, causing it to lose 25% of its progress. Hex: Ruin – This perk instantly regresses progress on generators at 100% of normal repair speed as long as the glowing Hex Totem is still lit.

This perk instantly regresses progress on generators at 100% of normal repair speed as long as the glowing Hex Totem is still lit. Scourge Hook: Gift of Pain – This Pinhead perk causes Survivors to have both Mangled and Hemorrhage staus effects for 90 seconds and a 9% healing speed penalty once they healed.

This Pinhead perk causes Survivors to have both Mangled and Hemorrhage staus effects for 90 seconds and a 9% healing speed penalty once they healed. Agitation – This perk makes you move faster while carrying a Survivor to a hook. It also increases your terror radius by 12 meters. You could swap this perk out with Enduring to get over pallet stuns quicker, or Brutal Strength for faster pallet breaking.

Another good combination of perks for The Unknown is Dead Man’s Switch, BBQ & Chilli or Friends Til The End, Brutal Strength and Pain Resonance. This combo is similar to the one above but gives you the option of an aura reading perk so you can hunt down another Survivor once you have hooked their teammate. The combo of Pain Res and Dead Man’s Switch is pretty nasty too as the generator explodes when someone is hooked, making the other Survivors let go of the generator and it becomes blocked by the Entity. Paired with BBQ & Chilli you can also see their auras as long as they are at least 40m away.

For more help with perk builds why not check out our best Chucky build or the perks and build for The Singularity.