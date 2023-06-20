Best Spider-Ham Decks in Marvel Snap: Is Spider-Ham Worth Buying?

Image Source: Second Dinner

This week on Marvel Snap we welcome the first Series 4 card to debut in the Token Shop: Spider-Ham! Yes, you’re reading correctly. Announced as one of the four spider-personas to release during the Spider-Versus season, Spider-Ham comes to the game much cheaper than Silk last week, at 3,000 Tokens, meaning way more players could acquire him. Putting the price aside, is Spider-Ham actually worth it? Keep reading to find out.

Is Spider-Ham Worth Buying in Marvel Snap?

Spider-Ham is a 1-cost and 1-Power card with the On Reveal ability to transform the highest-cost card in your opponent’s hand into a useless Pig, only keeping its power and cost. Although it doesn’t offer a lot of synergy with other cards, Spider-Ham is still incredibly disruptive on its own and could be slotted in many different decks. His counters can include Cosmo, Wave, Red Skull, and the Infinaut.

With such low-cost potential to completely ruin your opponent’s play countering solid decks like Galactus and High Evolutionary, and with cards like Falcon and Beast to easily bounce it back to your hand, in my opinion, Spider-Ham is worth spending 3,000 Tokens on to have in your collection and most importantly, to have fun with. If you’re a movement player, though, I’d like to remind you that Spider-Man 2099 is next week’s addition to Series 4.

Best Spider-Ham Decks in Marvel Snap

Extremely cheap and annoying, Spider-Ham can do well with Bouncing Kitty and many other disruptive decks. Check out these three great options down below.

Bouncing Spider-Ham Deck

Spider-Ham

Kitty Pryde

The Hood

Bast

Iceman

Falcon

Hit-Monkey

The Collector

Mysterio

Baron Mordo

Beast

Bishop

This classic bouncing deck lets you not just bounce Kitty Pryde but Spider-Ham and Baron Mordo back into your hand, messing up your opponent’s play for good. Both the Collector and Bishop should be dropped as soon as possible to benefit the most from the cards you will play and return. Always save Mysterio to play on the last turn along with Hit-Monkey and the other cards you previously collected with Falcon and Beast, resulting in an incredibly strong Monkey, and an extra 3-power at each location if you managed to hit Mysterio with Bast earlier.

Spider-Ham & Ronan Deck

Spider-Ham

Quinjet

Black Widow

Master Mold

Zabu

Sentinel

Agent Coulson

Iron Lad

Shang-Chi

White Queen

Devil Dinosaur

Ronan the Accuser

In this deck, we want both our own and the opponent’s hands full. While Sentinel, Agent Coulson, and White Queen continue feeding our Devil Dinosaur, Black Widow and Master Mold will hopefully prevent the other player from pulling more cards, making it easier for Spider-Ham to ruin their biggest play. Iron Lad will work as a shortcut to every other card, while Shang-Chi will have your back in case they still manage to put lots of power down.

Infinity Hams Deck

Sunspot

Spider-Ham

Jeff

Armor

Lockjaw

Kazar

Blue Marvel

Doctor Octopus

The Infinaut

Giganto

Thanos

Magneto

In this Thanos deck created by Drewberry, Lockjaw is the key to messing with your opponent’s game plan. Dropping 1-cost cards like Spider-Ham himself on the Inhuman dog can trigger many actions through the game besides the chance of bringing big cards to your side. Jeff is great to counter control decks and can be easily moved in case he spawns in Lockjaw’s lane. Kazar and Blue Marvel can power up your 1-cost cards making it worth playing Thanos’ gems, while Doctor Octopus can disrupt Galactus’ decks. Oh, and make sure you don’t place Lockjaw on the left lane, since that could completely ruin your chance to play Giganto there later.

As great as Spider-Ham is, it’s a shame he doesn’t exactly fit into the movement archetype alongside the other Spideys. If you decide to pass on this card and instead go for Spider-Man 2099 next week, you might want to check out some of the best Ghost-Spider Decks – since Miguel O’Hara could easily fit into one of those.

