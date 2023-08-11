Best Sorcerer Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3 – Sorcerer Feats in BG3

As you only get to unlock a very limited number of Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3, it is important to only grab the best choices. As there is an almost overwhelming amount of Feats available, it can be difficult to keep track of the best ones for a specific class. To that end, we have looked through the list of Feats with a Sorcerer in mind and have figured out the best ones.

Best Feats for Sorcerers

Considering players only get to pick three Feats, there can be a decent amount of pressure. We have collected the four best options we think will work out for you. Our options work regardless of what subclass you chose for your Sorcerer.

Tough

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Sorcerers are incredibly spongy and can often lack the same HP pool of other companions. You already get increased HP from every new level. Tough just makes it so you get an additional two HP for every level, and it works retroactively. This means that by level four, when you can first grab feats, you get an additional (and permanent) six HP boost.

Lightly Armor

While better armor only establishes an increased chance for enemies to miss an attack, having at least Light Armor is better than nothing. Sorcerers start without any sort of armor proficiency, so this is the right choice at level four to get you at least a little better equipped. You can ignore this perk if you chose to be a Dragonborn as the Draconic Bloodline perk grands Light Armor proficiency.

Elemental Adept

This Feat makes it so spells (of a certain chosen element) will ignore an enemy’s resistances. You can choose from Acid, Cold, Fire, Lightning, or Thunder. Unless you already have in mind what kind of spells you want to use, it might be best to grab this as your second perk. Regardless, it provides an excellent boost to your spellcasting abilities.

Polearm Master

As your primary (and best) choice for weaponry is a Quarterstaff, this is a terrific Feat. It works even if you aren’t ever focused on making melee attacks during battle. Though that might render the follow-up attack perk irrelevant, letting you make Opportune Attacks makes this worth grabbing.

Feat selection is still a subjective choice, but we don't think you can go wrong with selecting any combination of the three above for Sorcerers.