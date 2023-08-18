Best Shadow Monk Build in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Despite their calm and quiet demeanor, Monks can be some of the most powerful classes of character you can make in Baldur’s Gate 3. While you have to wait until their third level before you can choose a subclass, the Shadow Monks can be incredibly strong once you’ve built them out properly. Here’s the best Shadow Monk build in BG3.

Before you start focusing on your chosen path, remember that your primary abilities are Wisdom and Dexterity, with saving throw proficiency in Strength and Dexterity. Monks also get to use their Ki points instead of Spell Slots to perform actions beyond physical attacks, so base your decisions off of how close or far from the fight you’ll usually be.

What Does the Way of the Shadow Give You?

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

When you reach level three as a Monk, you get to finally choose your path, similar to how Bards have to wait. When you get there, you’ll get to choose between the Way of the Open Hand, Way of the Shadow and Way of the four Elements. Each Way will give you different attributes and abilities, but none of them allow you to master Shadow Arts except for the Way of the Shadow.

Shadow Arts allow you to mimic the effects of certain magical spells by utilizing your Ki points like the Way of the Open Hand and the Way of the four Elements, but the Way of the Shadow focuses more on Stealth than the others. It allows you to spend 2 Ki points to cast Darkness, Darkvision, Pass Without Trace or Silence, and if you haven’t learned Minor Illusion, you can add the cantrip to your repertoire too.

What is the Best Shadow Monk Build for Baldur’s Gate 3?

If you’re looking to build out your Shadow Monk to the highest of their potential, you’re going to want to focus your skill points toward your Dexterity. That way, you’ll have more success on Stealth saving throws and will be able to use the shadows to your advantage. Choose your feats as you level up based on improving your Dexterity so that you maximize how well you can use the attributes you gain from the Way of Shadow.

At level five, you’ll learn Cloak of Shadows which allows you to become invisible while shrouded in darkness, and at level six you’ll learn Shadow Step, allowing you to teleport between areas of total darkness and gain advantage on your next attack. If those aren’t enough, later down the line at level 11 you can use Shadow Strike, inflicting potentially massive damage on enemies when you’re hidden with 3d8 psychic damage. Be sure to also take advantage of the extra attack that you gain at level 5, and you’re certain to be one monastic powerhouse.

That’s really all there is to building the best Shadow Monk in Baldur’s Gate 3. Focusing on stealth more than anything, they can be a silent-but-deadly addition to any party you’ve got. For more guides on both character builds and quest lines, be sure to keep checking back here.