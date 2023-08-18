Best Bard College of Swords Build in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Everyone loves to poke fun at the Bard, but next time you want to make a snide comment towards one of these flamboyant fun-bringers, make sure you know what school they attended. There are three different colleges that a Bard can choose to go to, but the most combative of the bunch is the College of Swords, so here’s how to build the best College of Swords Bard in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Unlike other classes such as the Warlock or the Cleric, Bards don’t get to choose their particular “path” so to speak at their first level. Instead, they have to wait until level three before they get to choose what College to attend out of the College of Lore, College of Valor and College of Swords. This is the point where you really get to start building out your Bard how you want them to play.

What Do You Get From the College of Swords?

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

As opposed to the colleges of Lore and Valour, the College of Swords gives you more variety in what you get to do in battle. This college gives you Slashing Flourish, which lets you attack up to 2 enemies at once, Defensive Flourish which gives you +4 to your armor class after you attack and Mobile Flourish which lets you knock back an enemy and teleport to where they are. You’ll have these attacks for both your ranged and melee weapons, along with proficiency with scimitars and medium armor. If that’s not enough, you also get to pick your own Fighting Style.

Unlike the other classes who get to choose fighting styles like the Fighter, Paladin and Ranger, College of Swords only gives Bards the option to choose from two fighting styles out of the total six. Given that Bards are proficient in Charisma and Dexterity, they only get to choose between the Dueling and Two-Weapon fighting styles, which respectively go with those skills quite nicely.

What Fighting Style is Best for College of Swords Bards?

The fighting style you choose for your Bard depends heavily on what type of weapons you generally fight with. The Dueling fighting style is for those who prefer to use one weapon and one weapon only. If you prefer to attack with single-handed melee weapons, you’ll be able to add +2 to your damage rolls with that weapon.

If you’re the kind of Bard who likes to fight with two weapons at a time, then the Two-Weapon fighting style is going to be for you. It allows you to add your ability modifier to the damage of your second attack. Given that a Bard’s primary ability is gonna be Charisma, in time the added damage is going to be higher than the +2 you’d get from the Dueling style, so the better option would be to choose the Two-Handed fighting style.

What is the Best College of Swords Bard Build?

The best build for a Bard in the College of Swords is going to be one that utilizes two-handed weapons and focuses on that as their fighting style. That way, you get to maximize the amount of attacks you make per turn, and make the most out of your likely-rather-high Charisma modifier. That in conjunction with the extra attacks you get by default from your college make this a dangerously strong Bardic build.

On top of the extra damage that you get from using two weapons at a time, you still get the proficiency in scimitars to use as one of your weapons, allowing you to deal out that extra bit of damage and give your party the edge. The medium armor proficiency should also give you the extra confidence in your Armor Class to get up close and personal during a combat encounter.

That sums up the best College of Swords Bard build for Baldur’s Gate 3. This college is incredibly useful if you want to be able to hold your own in combat as a Bard, rather than living up to the stereotype of only singing songs. Whether you want help with builds for other classes or just want to see who plays who in BG3, check out some of our other posts.