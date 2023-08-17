All Baldur’s Gate 3 Voice Actors, Listed (BG3)

With such an incredibly diverse cast of mythical characters found within the vast world of Faerun, it’s no wonder that Larian went all out to get so many of the best voice actors for Baldur’s Gate 3. If you’re wondering just who all took the chance to become a part of the greatest RPG experience in years, here is our nifty list of all the Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actors.
Voice Actors for the Main Cast of Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)
Amelia Tyler
- Character(s): The Narrator
- Other Notable Roles: Amelia Tyler is a seasoned voice actor for numerous game titles, including Malady in Divinity: Original Sin 2, and will soon lend her voice to Hecate in Hades 2.
Rebecca Hanssen
- Character(s): Alfira, Aurelia, Ayo Armburst, other misc roles
- Other Notable Roles: Rebecca Hanssen is best known for her role as Queen Meve of Lyria in Netflix’s The Witcher series.
Neil Newbon
- Character(s): Astarion
- Other Notable Roles: Much like the fan favorite Astarion, Neil Newbon is absolutely no stranger to voicing memorable characters in various game franchises. Some may recognize him as the enigmatic villain Karl Heisenberg from Resident Evil: Village, and before that he also voiced Nicholai Ginavaef in Capcom’s Resident Evil 3 Remake. He can be heard in other games such as Star Wars: The Old Republic – Disorder, Detroit: Become Human, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Final Fantasy XVI.
Tim Downie
- Character(s): Gale
- Other Notable Roles: Tim Downie is most known for his comedic roles in various British TV shows such as Hapless and Toast of Tinseltown.
J.K. Simmons
- Character(s): General Ketheric Thorm
- Other Notable Roles: J.K. Simmons’ name is prevalent on the silver screen as well as the game screen these days. He’s most recently known for his memorable voice role as Omni-Man in Amazon Prime’s adult animated series Invincible. He’ll be reprising the role in a second season of the show, and also in Ed Boons’ videogame reboot Mortal Kombat 1 .
Samantha Béart
- Character(s): Karlach
- Other Notable Roles: Samantha Beart has contributed her voice talents to a number of game titles, including Demon’s Souls, The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow, and fellow recent release Ravenbound.
Devora Wilde
- Character(s): Lae’zel
- Other Notable Roles: While the iconic Githyanki is her most notable role to date, Devora Wilde has also lent her voice to other games such as last year’s Total War: Warhammer III, Battlefield 2042, and Red Solstice 2: Survirors.
Jennifer English
- Character(s): Shadowheart
- Other Notable Roles: Jennifer English is another voice acting veteran in the videogame scene, and was last known for her role as Latenna in Elden Ring. She’s also taken other roles in games such as Divinity: Original Sin II.
Tracy Wiles
- Character(s): Jaheira
- Other Notable Roles: Tracy Wiles previously worked on Creative Assembly’s Total War: Warhammer III and supplied various voice roles in Blizzard’s recently released Diablo IV.
Jason Isaacs
- Character(s): Lord Enver Gortash
- Other Notable Roles: While most people undoubtedly know him as Lucius Malfoy in the acclaimed Harry Potter films, Jason Isaacs has done his fair share of voice acting for various games, including Mephisto in Midnight Suns, and Reza Zaydan in 2016’s Hitman reboot.
Matthew Mercer
- Character(s): Minsc
- Other Notable Roles: Matthew Mercer is hands down one of the biggest names in the anime and video game industry when it comes to voice acting. Just to name a few memorable items on his resume, he’s also worked on Bethesda’s Fallout 4, played Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, voices Cassidy in Blizzard’s Overwatch franchise, and Destiny 2.
Maggie Robertson
- Character(s): Orin the Red
- Other Notable Roles: Maggie Robertson is another familiar name in the industry, best known for her voice acting as the statuesque and iconic Alcina Dimitrescu in Capcom’s Resident Evil: Village and its subsequent DLC. She’s also worked on God of War: Ragnarok, and the latest installment in the Left 4 Dead franchise, Back 4 Blood.
Other Notable Voice Actors in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)
- Charlotte Sparey
- Role(s): Arabella
- Ash Rizi
- Role(s): Aradin, Andrick, Arthur Iogar, other misc roles.
- Nathan Collins
- Role(s): Cal, Bogdan Vortleson, Cashguard Artillerist, Jacko, other misc roles.
- George Naylor
- Role(s): Demir, Arborio Rolfin, Arron, Brawler Rot, other misc roles.
- Kate O’Rourke
- Role(s): Derryth Bonecloak, Gipkins Jared, Ramons Flintsplitter
- Adam Diggle
- Role(s): Dror Ragzlin, Butcher Vrak, Calliope Blingsdorf, Caravan Ox, other misc roles.
- Matt Addis
- Role(s): Glut, Amek, Cambion, Druggag, other misc roles.
- Dave Jones
- Role(s): Halsin, Ghoul, Goblin Warrior, other misc roles.
- Emma Gregory
- Role(s): Nightwardern Minthara, Booyhag Shekt, Buthir, other misc roles
- Joseph Capp
- Role(s): Nere, other misc roles.
- George Taylor
- Role(s): Rolan, Booyhag Piddle, Dead Drow Raider, Dead Fisher, other misc roles.
- Holly Marie-Michael
- Role(s): Sazza, Dark Breaker Sherill, other misc roles.
- Oliver Cudbill
- Role(s): Tra’an, Death’s Head of BhaalEni, Cashguard Artillerist Heen, other misc roles.
- Stephen Hogan
- Role(s): Volo, Barth, Ancient Servant, other misc roles.
- Lanre Malaolu
- Role(s): Wyll
That concludes our guide for all of the main voice actors of Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3). Let us know which one you were most surprised to find, and which you think did the best job by far.
Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Baldur’s Gate 3, along with our official review of the game.