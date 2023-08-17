All Baldur’s Gate 3 Voice Actors, Listed (BG3)

With such an incredibly diverse cast of mythical characters found within the vast world of Faerun, it’s no wonder that Larian went all out to get so many of the best voice actors for Baldur’s Gate 3. If you’re wondering just who all took the chance to become a part of the greatest RPG experience in years, here is our nifty list of all the Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actors.

Voice Actors for the Main Cast of Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Amelia Tyler

Character(s): The Narrator

The Narrator Other Notable Roles: Amelia Tyler is a seasoned voice actor for numerous game titles, including Malady in Divinity: Original Sin 2, and will soon lend her voice to Hecate in Hades 2.

Rebecca Hanssen

Character(s): Alfira, Aurelia, Ayo Armburst, other misc roles

Alfira, Aurelia, Ayo Armburst, other misc roles Other Notable Roles: Rebecca Hanssen is best known for her role as Queen Meve of Lyria in Netflix’s The Witcher series.

Neil Newbon

Character(s): Astarion

Astarion Other Notable Roles: Much like the fan favorite Astarion, Neil Newbon is absolutely no stranger to voicing memorable characters in various game franchises. Some may recognize him as the enigmatic villain Karl Heisenberg from Resident Evil: Village, and before that he also voiced Nicholai Ginavaef in Capcom’s Resident Evil 3 Remake. He can be heard in other games such as Star Wars: The Old Republic – Disorder, Detroit: Become Human, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Final Fantasy XVI.

Tim Downie

Character(s): Gale

Gale Other Notable Roles: Tim Downie is most known for his comedic roles in various British TV shows such as Hapless and Toast of Tinseltown.

J.K. Simmons

Character(s): General Ketheric Thorm

General Ketheric Thorm Other Notable Roles: J.K. Simmons’ name is prevalent on the silver screen as well as the game screen these days. He’s most recently known for his memorable voice role as Omni-Man in Amazon Prime’s adult animated series Invincible. He’ll be reprising the role in a second season of the show, and also in Ed Boons’ videogame reboot Mortal Kombat 1 .

Samantha Béart

Character(s): Karlach

Karlach Other Notable Roles: Samantha Beart has contributed her voice talents to a number of game titles, including Demon’s Souls, The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow, and fellow recent release Ravenbound.

Devora Wilde

Character(s): Lae’zel

Lae’zel Other Notable Roles: While the iconic Githyanki is her most notable role to date, Devora Wilde has also lent her voice to other games such as last year’s Total War: Warhammer III, Battlefield 2042, and Red Solstice 2: Survirors.

Jennifer English

Character(s): Shadowheart

Shadowheart Other Notable Roles: Jennifer English is another voice acting veteran in the videogame scene, and was last known for her role as Latenna in Elden Ring. She’s also taken other roles in games such as Divinity: Original Sin II.

Tracy Wiles

Character(s): Jaheira

Jaheira Other Notable Roles: Tracy Wiles previously worked on Creative Assembly’s Total War: Warhammer III and supplied various voice roles in Blizzard’s recently released Diablo IV.

Jason Isaacs

Character(s): Lord Enver Gortash

Lord Enver Gortash Other Notable Roles: While most people undoubtedly know him as Lucius Malfoy in the acclaimed Harry Potter films, Jason Isaacs has done his fair share of voice acting for various games, including Mephisto in Midnight Suns, and Reza Zaydan in 2016’s Hitman reboot.

Matthew Mercer

Character(s): Minsc

Minsc Other Notable Roles: Matthew Mercer is hands down one of the biggest names in the anime and video game industry when it comes to voice acting. Just to name a few memorable items on his resume, he’s also worked on Bethesda’s Fallout 4, played Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, voices Cassidy in Blizzard’s Overwatch franchise, and Destiny 2.

Maggie Robertson

Character(s): Orin the Red

Orin the Red Other Notable Roles: Maggie Robertson is another familiar name in the industry, best known for her voice acting as the statuesque and iconic Alcina Dimitrescu in Capcom’s Resident Evil: Village and its subsequent DLC. She’s also worked on God of War: Ragnarok, and the latest installment in the Left 4 Dead franchise, Back 4 Blood.

Other Notable Voice Actors in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Charlotte Sparey Role(s): Arabella

Ash Rizi Role(s): Aradin, Andrick, Arthur Iogar, other misc roles.

Nathan Collins Role(s): Cal, Bogdan Vortleson, Cashguard Artillerist, Jacko, other misc roles.

George Naylor Role(s): Demir, Arborio Rolfin, Arron, Brawler Rot, other misc roles.

Kate O’Rourke Role(s): Derryth Bonecloak, Gipkins Jared, Ramons Flintsplitter

Adam Diggle Role(s): Dror Ragzlin, Butcher Vrak, Calliope Blingsdorf, Caravan Ox, other misc roles.

Matt Addis Role(s): Glut, Amek, Cambion, Druggag, other misc roles.

Dave Jones Role(s): Halsin, Ghoul, Goblin Warrior, other misc roles.

Emma Gregory Role(s): Nightwardern Minthara, Booyhag Shekt, Buthir, other misc roles

Joseph Capp Role(s): Nere, other misc roles.

George Taylor Role(s): Rolan, Booyhag Piddle, Dead Drow Raider, Dead Fisher, other misc roles.

Holly Marie-Michael Role(s): Sazza, Dark Breaker Sherill, other misc roles.

Oliver Cudbill Role(s): Tra’an, Death’s Head of BhaalEni, Cashguard Artillerist Heen, other misc roles.

Stephen Hogan Role(s): Volo, Barth, Ancient Servant, other misc roles.

Lanre Malaolu Role(s): Wyll



That concludes our guide for all of the main voice actors of Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3). Let us know which one you were most surprised to find, and which you think did the best job by far.

