Each Klown type in Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game comes with its specific strengths and weaknesses. The stats of each type differ and, because of this, your loadout for each type should differ too. The Ranger Klown is well-balanced and great for beginner players, but what is the best Ranger Klown loadout in Killer Klowns From Outer Space? Let’s get into it.

Recommended Videos

Best Loadout for Ranger Type Klown

The Ranger is the first Klown you get to play with when you start playing Killer Klowns From Outer Space. This a balanced Klown type, with medium stats. It is not very strong but also not particularly weak in any area.

Image Source: IllFonic via Twinfinite

This Klown has average sense capability, which means he can see the visual of a running Human from a good distance. The Ranger Klown is not the fastest but also not the slowest of the Klown types. It has a medium-high movement stat, which lends itself well to fetching stray cocoons easily. The Ranger has quite high stamina too, giving them the chance to jog after fleeing Humans. They aren’t too strong, but given the right Weapons and Tricks, this won’t matter too much.

Image Source: IllFonic via Twinfinite

The best loadouts for a Ranger Klown can focus on either a range attack or on getting close for a melee attack:

Loadout 1 Loadout 2 Weapon Slot 1: Gigaray Weapon Slot 1: Bouncecaster Weapon Slot 2: Gobstopper Flail Weapon 2: Jawbreaker Mace Additional Trick (Slot 3): Hypnotic Lure Additional Trick (Slot 3): Pizza Box

Loadout 1 is best for players who have decent aim and can handle a Gigaray Cotton Candy Ray Gun. The Hypnotic Lure Trick helps you get the Human to come closer so you can switch to the Gobstopper Flail.

Loadout 2 is for those who don’t have such a good aim. The Bounce Caster throws out bouncing orbs of cotton candy which can bounce about and can be triggered for a sticky explosion. The Pizza Box Trick is a great way to sneak close to Humans and give them a quick stun with an uppercut before laying into them with the Jawbreaker Mace!

Image Source: IllFonic via Twinfinite

We hope you find those loadout suggestions helpful! Play around with every weapon and trick you unlock and let us know which are your favorites. For more Klown hints and tips, check out our handy guide or see how to level up fast in Killer Klowns From Outer Space.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more