A new season of Marvel Snap entitled Rise of the Phoenix is out and has brought a brand-new card to the Battle Pass: the Phoenix Force. Even after so many great additions during the Spider-Versus season, Second Dinner seems to remain committed to improving the movement archetype in the game, as the new seasonal card also brings new options for movement players, and destroy as well. Keep reading to check out the current best Phoenix Force decks in Marvel Snap.

Best Marvel Snap Phoenix Force Decks

The Phoenix Force arrives in Marvel Snap as a 5-cost and 6-Power card with the On Reveal ability to revive one of your destroyed cards and merge with it, enabling you to move that card each turn.

Maybe not the most essential seasonal card ever, but like Spider-Man 2099 it manages to give a fun twist to your movement and destroy decks. Since the Battle Pass comes with some other goodies besides the new card, I’ll leave it up to you to decide if it’s worth buying or not, but if you do, here are some of the best Phoenix Force decks we’ve found.

Rise & Move Deck

Image Source: Second Dinner via Marvel Snap Zone

Iron Fist

Human Torch

Multiple Man

Dagger

Carnage

Ghost-Spider

Cloak

Vulture

Venom

Hulkbuster

Phoenix Force

Heimdall

In this classic movement deck by Alexander Coccia on YouTube, we have two destroy triggers to unlock Phoenix Force’s full potential. You can start off boosting Human Torch or Multiple Man with Ghost-Spider or Hulkbuster. If you get the Elysium location where cards cost 1 less, don’t hesitate to use Vulture before turn 3 as he can get very powerful early on. Leave all of these boosted movement cards separate from the others to be slaughtered by Carnage or Venom on turn 4. On turn 5 you play Phoenix Force and revive them for a powerful final play. Before you press ready with Heimdall on turn 6, move the recently revived card once again, and then allow Heimdall to unlock the card’s full power once everything shifts to the left.

Phoenix Force Destroy Deck

Image Source: Second Dinner via Marvel Snap Zone

Human Torch

Carnage

Wolverine

Venom

Deathlok

Shuri

Iron Lad

Nimrod

Phoenix Force

Destroyer

Arnim Zola

America Chavez

Created by Specimen on YouTube, this destroy deck is even stronger than it looks. The main goal here is to play Shuri on turn 4 followed by Nimrod, and then multiply him all over the board. On turn 6 you can either destroy your Nimrod (and possibly Wolverine too) with Carnage, Venom, Deathlok, or Destroyer. If you had a bad pull and can’t destroy anything, America Chavez will have your back. Phoenix Force works in this deck as a substitute for Nimrod actually, so make sure you do some destroying before turn 4 to bring back one of your fallen heroes.

Zola Phoenix Deck

Image Source: Second Dinner via Marvel Snap Zone

Spider-Ham

Psylocke

Storm

Electro

Wave

Wong

Phoenix Force

Doctor Octopus

Black Panther

Arnim Zola

Doctor Doom

Odin

In this deck posted by Hooglandia Marvel Snap on YouTube, we’ll be going the ramp route to play some powerful cards before turn 6. Psylocke, Electro, and Wave are essential to bringing these OP cards to the table as soon as possible. Electro on turn 3 will let you play Black Panther on turn 4. Place the King of Wakanda alone so Arnim Zola can destroy and clone him on turn 5. On turn 6, we’ll use Phoenix Force to revive and merge with Black Panther. In case you don’t pull these cards, you can go with the tried and true Wong, Doctor Doom, and Odin combo.

It’s likely everyone will be running Phoenix Force decks in Marvel Snap, so if you decide to counter them all instead, I’d recommend checking out our Kitty Pryde deck with Killmonger to easily take out your opponent.

