Best Spider-Man 2099 Decks in Marvel Snap: Is Spider-Man 2099 Worth Buying?

Image Source: Second Dinner via Marvel Snap Zone

Last week fans were able to grab the first Series 4 card to release in the Token Shop, but we now have the first card directly from the future: Spider-Man 2099. The last of the four new cards announced for this Spider-Verse-themed season, Spider-Man 2099 comes to the game with the strong appeal of fitting in two major archetypes in Marvel Snap: destroy and movement. Is that enough to make him worth buying though?

Is Spider-Man 2099 Worth Buying in Marvel Snap?

Miguel O’Hara aka Spider-Man 2099 joins Marvel Snap as a 4-cost and 6-Power card with the ability to destroy a random enemy card at the location he’s moved to for the first time. With Zabu and Sera in the same deck, Spider-Man 2099’s cost can go down to 2, which can result in an extremely powerful turn 6 play. Is it worth buying after all? A week ago I’d say yes, but with the new card acquisition system being updated in July’s 11th big patch, I’d say hold onto your Tokens.

As Second Dinner recently announced on its website, next month players will be introduced to the Spotlight Caches, which consist of special caches with a chance to get a Series 4 or Series 5 card. Every 120 Collection levels you’ll get to open it, which means after 10 Collector’s Reserves, the 11th will be a Spotlight Cache. This changes everything in Marvel Snap – my thoughts about Spider-Man 2099 included.

Also in the new system, regular Collector’s Reserves won’t give as many Tokens as before. In the example down below, assuming the player has all Series 3 cards in their collection, they will now only get 800 Tokens a month when they used to get 5,000. Players who haven’t finished Series 3 will only get 400 Tokens by the end of the month.

Image Source: Second Dinner

With that said, although Spider-Man 2099 can be of great value to movement and destroy decks, if you’ve already completed Series 3 I don’t think he’s worth spending your 3,000 Tokens for two reasons: A) you’ll have a great chance to get him for free in the upcoming weeks through the new Spotlight Cache system; B) Tokens will be harder to get, so saving them for new season cards might be better long-term. Now, if you’re still in Series 3 or lower and dig Spider-Man 2099’s versatility, grab him while you can because it might take a while.

Best Spider-Man 2099 Decks in Marvel Snap

If Miguel O’Hara was your favorite character in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse or your most stylish skin in Fortnite, check out these three great decks to try with him.

Seek & Destroy

Image Source: Second Dinner via Marvel Snap Zone

Yondu

Iron Fist

Ghost-Spider

Carnage

Bucky Barnes

Wolverine

Cloak

Deathlok

Killmonger

Venom

Spider-Man 2099

Knull

In this destroy deck originally posted by Drewberry on YouTube, on turn 5 Spider-Man 2099 can help feed Knull by being triggered either by Iron Fist, Ghost-Spider, or after you played Cloak on turn 4. Carnage, Deathlok, Killmonger, and Venom can do the dirty work by destroying your own cards for more power. If you don’t pull Knull by turn 5, save Spider-Man 2099 and one of his triggering partners to surprise the opponent on turn 6.

Movement Deck

Image Source: Second Dinner via Marvel Snap Zone

Human Torch

Iron Fist

Jeff

Kraven

Ghost-Spider

Cloak

Doctor Strange

Vulture

Miles Morales

Spider-Man 2099

Heimdall

America Chavez

In this classic movement deck, we have plenty of options to trigger Spider-Man 2099, but we can’t forget powerful cards like Human Torch and Vulture. Jeff can be a great counter to control cards, such as Storm or Professor X, while Miles Morales will be a cheap addition to play along with Spider-Man 2099 on turn 5. On the last turn, you can either move and boost everybody with Heimdall or simply bamboozle the opponent with a solid 9-Power from America Chavez.

Disruptive Darkhawk Deck

Image Source: Second Dinner via Marvel Snap Zone

Iron Fist

Korg

Black Widow

Ghost-Spider

Zabu

Lizard

Rockslide

Enchantress

Shang-Chi

Spider-Man 2099

Darkhawk

Sera

A more risky deck indeed, but if you pull Zabu on time, the chances of getting 8 cubes largely increase. Korg, Black Widow, and Rockslide will help keep the opponent’s deck full for Darkhawk. Lizard should only be played on later turns when you know the opponent won’t fill that lane in time – after Sera he’ll only cost 1. On turn 6, if you played Zabu and Sera, there are many options to go with. Enchantress, Shang-Chi, Spider-Man 2099, and Darkhawk should all cost 2 leaving you free to disrupt the opponent’s final play.

Spider-Man 2099 will certainly make a great addition to a variety of decks! If you’re a fan of the movement archetype, you might also want to check out the best Ghost-Spider Decks.

About the author

Starleen Rivera Starleen is a freelance writer for Twinfinite and has been writing for entertainment sites for the past four years. She has a degree in Liberal Studies from SUNY Purchase. Some of her favorite games include Fortnite, Marvel Snap, and Disney Dreamlight Valley. If she's not gaming, she can probably be found drinking hot chocolate and reading a scary book. More Stories by Starleen Rivera

Related Posts