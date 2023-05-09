Top 60 Best Online Multiplayer PS4 Games

Online multiplayer games have become quite popular over the past few years. Here are some of the best online multiplayer PS4 games you can play.

If you’re interested in any other platforms, here are our other posts for that: Xbox and Switch.

The Elder Scrolls Online

Elder Scrolls Online is the game you’re going to want to go to if you want an abundance of content. Not only is the base game jam-packed with quests, daily logins, and PvP action, there’s also five expansions – Morrowind, Elsweyr, Summerset, Greymoor, and High Isle – that further expand the world and grant a ton of additional content in quests, weapons, items, and more.

With hundreds of hours of content at your fingertips and the ability to experience it all with friends and hang out, Elder Scrolls Online has become a great recommendation for those wanting a solid online multiplayer experience on PS4.

The great thing about ESO is that all the expansions are standalone experiences that can be tackled in any order.

Red Dead Online

Though it may not be on par with the main game, Red Dead Online is a great online experience if you’re looking for a sprawling open world that you and your friends can ride about on horseback, taking down gangs and other players and just generally goofing around, Red Dead Online has it by the bucketload.

There’s even a battle royale mode packed in here too, in case you want your last-man-standing action with a hint of the Wild West.

Apex Legends

Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

Apex Legends is the big challenger to Fortnite’s Battle Royale throne. Developed by Respawn Entertainment, Apex Legends is team-based and features a roster of Legends each with their own unique abilities to help you prevail in combat.

Toss in fast-paced, first-person shooting action that’s synonymous with the Titanfall series and you’ve got a seriously compelling battle royale title if Fortnite, PUBG and Blackout aren’t to your liking.

Rocket League

Combine soccer and cars together for a mishmash of exciting mayhem in Rocket League. Compete with or against your friends as you try and pass the ball to the other goal by using your car’s decked out moves. Drive on walls, perform flips, and even fly with your car’s rocket to bash the ball and score a goal. Players can enjoy a simple game to pass the time or choose to play competitively and test their skills instead.

Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games

Epic Games’ Fortnite is unbelievably popular, and it’s easy to see why. While its success was kicked off merely by copying PUBG’s battle royale mode, it’s transformed into something else entirely over the past few years. Weekly updates bring fresh content at a non-stop pace, crossover events with the worlds’ biggest franchises from across pop culture, and even in-game musical concerts that debut new singles from famous rappers. Fortnite is a phenomenon that you have to try at least once.

Overwatch 2

Join the ranks of Overwatch and coordinate with your team to achieve victory. Play as one of the 26 unique heroes in the game and fight in different locations around the world to push payloads and capture control points. Everyone has a role to play as characters are grouped into four roles: Offense, Defense, Tank, and Support. Create your own team strategies to break through the enemy team’s defenses or stop their incoming attacks.

With the release of Overwatch 2 and the shift to the 5v5 format, fights feel a lot more fast-paced and hectic, and the balance has never felt better. It’s worth noting that the PvE content has yet to be released, but for now, the PvP experience continues to carry the entire game.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

The latest game in the long-running FPS franchise, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is the soft reboot of its most esteemed mainline series. And while the game’s campaign is another action-packed romp, the multiplayer mode is its best offering. Particularly so, thanks to the addition of the excellent new Warzone battle royale mode, which is arguably the pinnacle of military BR games.

Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie

While it might have a campaign mode, Destiny 2’s main meat lies within its expansive multiplayer. Test your mettle against other Guardians in various PvP modes. There are three main forms to choose from: Quickplay, Competitive, and Gambit, each with their own respective feels to them. Or of course play cooperatively in the difficult raids.

It’s worth noting that with Destiny 2 going free-to-play, there’s literally no excuse not to at least check this out at least once.

Diablo III

Investigate the mysterious star that fell from the sky with your friends in this action-packed hack-and-slash game. Choose to play as one of the seven character classes in the game and take embark on an adventure or complete side quests instead. Diablo III features a wealth of items to collect, dangerous monsters to fight, and special attacks to learn in its extensive sandbox world.

Of course, with Diablo IV on the horizon, we’ll likely sunset this entry in the coming weeks and feature that instead. But for now, D3 should be enough to tide you over.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Those looking for a more tactical multiplayer experience can pick up Rainbow Six Siege. The PvP multiplayer offers some interesting modes, like where attackers must rescue a hostage being protected by the defending team. Players can also fight against each other in a bomb diffusal and king-of-the-hill mode. There’s also the Terrorist Mode wherein players must eliminate a group of enemies in a set area before time runs out.

Dead by Daylight

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive

Dead by Daylight gives you the option of playing as one of 14 survivors who must work together with the others and avoid a killer to survive the night. The game is packed with plenty of different killers, from the Wraith to the Pig, who must hunt down their prey with various supernatural abilities and brutal killing methods.

Onrush

Onrush is an exhilarating vehicular combat game in which players will pick their cars and duke it out on rocky roads. There are plenty of different vehicles to choose from, from large cars to motorcycles, but none of the game modes revolve around reaching the finish line first. Instead, the game throws different objectives, such as boosting and supporting other players, to win. While you can play alone, Onrush offers a fun online mode that allows you to compete against other players.

Borderlands 3

Gearbox’s latest Borderlands is an absolute blast, offering bundles of new content for players to either tackle alone or take on with friends in co-op. Thanks to solid post-launch support, there are oodles of content expansions, seasonal events, and weekly challenges to keep you grinding away looking for better weapons and equipment.

The Tiny Tina expansion also offers up plenty more looter-shooter fun for you to check out, and it’s a blast especially if you’re into the DND theme. That said, from our experience, we found that Borderlands 3 itself offered a lot more content, which can be great if you’re looking to enjoy the game over a longer period of time and over more play sessions.

Mortal Kombat 11

The bloody, gruesome, and hyper-realistic arcade fighter from Netherealm is back and bigger than ever. You can connect online to play against other people to see who can best who. There’s also a really cool story mode that’s worth checking out and a slew of other modes.

Injustice 2

Image Source: Injustice

The Injustice franchise returns with more characters and a new armor system that allows players to customize their characters. Brush up on your main characters like Harley Quinn and Batman, or play as someone new like Poison Ivy or Gorilla Grodd. Once you’re feeling confident, try fighting other players online and take part in ranked, gearless matches for a bigger challenge.

Tekken 7

The classic Tekken franchise finally returns to consoles with the seventh installment. Aside from a handful of new characters to choose from, the game also expands the Rage mode attacks with Rage Drives. The multiplayer mode acts as the best way to test your mettle against other players as you can compete to raise your rank. Aim for all those promotions and rise from your title as Dan to Tekken God Prime.

Grand Theft Auto Online

Image via Rockstar Games

It took some time, but Rockstar finally launched Grand Theft Auto Online, which acts as the fifth game’s massive multiplayer mode. You can team up with friends or random players to tackle a variety of different missions and heists scattered throughout the city. If you want to focus more on having fun in general, the game contains cool activities like cliff diving and driving around the area with decked out cars.

Battlefield 2042

Image Source: EA

The latest in the Battlefield series takes the series back to modern times. Engage in massive multi-day campaigns in the Grand Operations mode and work together with others to complete objectives that will dynamically effect the next phase of the operation depending on how well you did before.

Street Fighter V

Street Fighter V is the latest installment in the fighting game series and places heavy emphasis on its multiplayer modes. The game received a slew of new and returning characters from the series and introduces the V-Gauge system and three new techniques: V-Skills, V-Triggers, and V-Reversals. Aside from its standard online multiplayer mode, Street Fighter V also supports cross-play with those using the PC version of the game.

Titanfall 2

The original Titanfall game on the Xbox One was a pretty fun game that lacked a solid narrative, yet made up for it with its multiplayer. That said, Titanfall 2 on the PS4 more than makes up for the first game with its compelling story and online mode that perfectly balances pilot and mech gameplay. All of the mechs offer their own unique playstyles and tactics, catering to all kinds of players. If that isn’t enough, players can also choose to use an assortment of gadgets, guns, and abilities.

NBA 2K

NBA 2K brings the game to the big screen as you can compete against your friends and other players with its multiplayer mode. You can create your own leagues in MyLEAGUE mode and can even rebrand and relocate teams. Those who want to develop their own NBA franchise can try out MyTEAM with added features like Strategy Cards, Super Max, Schedule Challenges, and Packs & Playoffs.

Don’t Starve Together

The multiplayer expansion of Don’t Starve bring the fun together with friends as players must scavenge materials and food during the day before setting up camp at night. The main goal is to basically stay alive as long as possible, but there are factors like hunger and sanity to consider. Don’t Starve Together offers three game modes that will fit any playstyle.

Star Wars Battlefront II

Despite the backlash and controversy surrounding the game, Star Wars Battlefront II actually has a great multiplayer mode filled with fan-favorite characters from the series. Duke it out as a member of the Dark side of the Force in Heroes vs Villains or take on spaceship combat in Starfighter Assault. If you don’t care much about the game’s recent lootbox controversy and love the Star Wars franchise, Battlefront II has a lot of content in its multiplayer modes.

Final Fantasy XIV

Square Enix decided to take another MMO route with the 14th installment in the Final Fantasy series. Live your own fantasy as you create your custom character and explore Eorzea on your own terms in the PS4 game. Take on quests alone or form your own party and tackle raids and bosses. That said, Final Fantasy XIV also offers an interesting narrative and even expands its stories with expansions like Heavenward and Stormblood.

The latest expansion, Endwalker, wraps up the Garlean saga rather nicely and we’ve still got some time before the next main arc starts. This is a great time to jump in.

Final Fantasy XV: Comrades

Final Fantasy XV lets players create their own story in the multiplayer expansion, Comrades. Here, you can make your own character and explore the world with three other friends in online play. Players have a wealth of customization options, from weapons to abilities, and there’s a vast area just waiting to be explored. Similarly, you can also follow the storyline that takes place six months after chapter 13 in the main game.

Minecraft

Image Source: Mojang Studios

One of the most classic multiplayer games, Minecraft is a sandbox video game where your possibilities come to life. There is no right or wrong way to play as you can spend days walking around the field, mining ore, creating your dream house, or fighting monsters. You can team up with friends and build whatever you like in Creative Mode, or survive each night as a group in Survival.

Madden NFL

MUT Squads are awesome and act as an extension of Madden Ultimate Team. The feature includes 3v3 game modes wherein you can play with friends or join the lobby to match up with teammates. Players are assigned roles (Offensive Captain, Defensive Captain, and Head Coach) instead of the typical positions before the start of each content.

FIFA

Image via EA Sports

FIFA on the PS4 takes things up a notch by improving several features from the past games. The football game includes a continuation of “The Journey” story mode that started in FIFA 17. The game also includes updated kits and rosters, as well as includes multiplayer so you can match with or against your friends.

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy

SNK fans are in for a treat with this tag-team frenzy of a fighting game. Here, you can play as some of your favorite heroines from the SNK franchise and take on others online in 2v2 action. Players can seamlessly switch their fighters at any time during the fight and even chain combos together by calling in their support character. SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy adds a hilarious mechanics called “Dream Attack,” which is the only move that can knock out an opponent.

A Way Out

Plan the ultimate escape plan in A Way Out as you team up with a friend and look for the best way to escape from prison. Each player controls a different character, either Leo or Vincent, and must carry out a specific role during the escape. One mission might require a player to distract a guard while the other person must sneak into a room and steal a vital tool for escaping. What makes A Way Out one of the best multiplayer games on the PS4 is that you only need one copy of the game, meaning your friend can play with you for free!

Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5 takes players on a wild ride through the Montanan wilderness of Hope County. Take on a fanatical cult run by the ruthless megalomaniac, Joseph Seed, along with his three other siblings. While you can take on the main adventure alone, you can actually play with a friend. You’ll be working as a team, sharing both health and ammo packs with each other. Take on a host of bizarre missions and end Joseph’s tyrannical reign once and for all.

Attack on Titan 2

The Titans are back and hungrier than ever in Attack on Titan 2. The sequel to the hack-and-slash game has players making their own character and joining the Survey Corps themselves, taking on the different titans through various assignments and tasks. You can group up with other players and clear different scout missions together. There is also a competitive PvP mode and even an Annihilation mode where two teams try to slay the most titans together.

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Burnout Paradise is the first remaster EA has released on the PlayStation 4 and it includes every piece of content from the original release, as well as all the DLC packs. You can play online with friends, exploring Paradise City to your heart’s content or racing against them. The city is varied and beautiful, the events are exciting, and, importantly, the cars are a joy to drive.

Gang Beasts

Gang Beasts is quite a simple game, but it’s not the easiest to control. Playing as one of the puppet-like characters, you fight it out on a small stage to be the last one standing. You punch, grab, and throw – anything to make sure that the other players fall to their doom. It’s a great party game, with matches that don’t last very long, and you can play online.

EA Sports UFC

UFC has become a hugely popular spectator sport over the past few years and the popularity of EA Sports’ UFC games has increased in tandem. The action is solid, as you’d expect from an EA made sports title, and the fighters look incredibly realistic. Also, there plenty of multiplayer options that see you take on other players and progress up the rankings.

Pro Evolution Soccer

The PES series has been losing the soccer battle to FIFA for a few years now, but it’s arguably the best when it comes to straight up gameplay. The passing is crisp, the play is consistent, and the players look great. The online modes are also well designed. If only the presentation and live content was up to the standard of what EA produce.

Gran Turismo Sport

Gran Turismo’s PlayStation 4 debut was always going to be beautiful. The eSports style, competitive multiplayer however, might not have been so expected. Timed events pit you against other players for ranked positions, making the races more tense and tactical than they’ve ever been before, making the most of the game’s wonderful driving mechanics.

MLB: The Show

Much like other sports games, MLB The Show is a great online game. You can play in a variety of modes, against other players with your favorite squad or vs. friends. Unfortunately, Online Franchise Mode isn’t in this year’s game, but everything else you’ve enjoyed in previous years is there. Also, the gameplay is just as great, if not better, than it has been before.

Dirt 4

The Dirt games have always been great rally games, but the recent fourth iteration took the series to the next level. In online multiplayer, you can either attack rally stages at the same time as other players, scrambling to set the best time, or you can jump onto the same track in rally cross. In any of the modes, however, the game feels fantastic and you’re kept updated on how your friends are doing.

NHL

EA Sports know what they’re doing when it comes to online multiplayer in sports games, and the NHL series is no different. The most recent iteration is the most complete yet. Not only do the Ultimate Team and Online Season modes return, but there’s a couple of interesting additions. There are arcade-y 3v3 mode that sees big hits and loads of goals, and it makes a nice change from the intense action of the other modes. You’ll probably need to like ice hockey, though.

Payday 2

Planning heists in a game with your friends is always going to be fun. Working out which way you’re going to go, how you’re going to take out the enemies, and which weapons you’re going to use, are vital. It helps, in Payday 2, that the gunplay is also fun, and there a lighthearted tone to everything.

SoulCalibur VI

While the series was in a bit of doubt after SoulCalibur V, VI makes everything right again. Most importantly, it has a fun drop-in and out multilplayer lobby for those looking for casual play, and an intense 1v1 online ranked mode as well.

Warframe

Apart from the heavy grinding, Warframe has always been about playing online and teaming up with others. Here, you can play as members of an ancient race called Tenno and shift between various suits of armor called Warframes that each have their own specific abilities. In this game, you can take on different cooperative missions with your friends or fight them in the PvP mode. Players have access to a wide range of different guns and skills along with the ability to pull of some sick parkour moves.

PUBG

Arriving first to the PC and then eventually Xbox One, PlayStation 4 owners finally got their hands on PUBG earlier this year. PUBG kicked off the Battle Royale craze and has more of a serious military feel to it as compared to Fortnite’s more cartoonish vibes. Don’t expect to build anything though.

Trials Fusion

Trials Fusion can be fun, difficult, and frustrating in equal message, but all of those are heightened when playing in online multiplayer. You and other players can jump onto the same course and fight against all the tough jumps and ramps. You can expect to fall off your ride over and over again, though.

Wipeout Omega Collection

Wipeout games have always been fun racing titles but the Omega Collection is the most complete package yet. It includes Wipeout HD, its Wipeout HD Fury expansion and Wipeout 2048, with all the online components. You can jump onto any of the brilliantly designed courses and race at high speeds against other players.

Monster Hunter: World

Monster Hunter: World is the latest game in the hunting series, introducing plenty of new features and creatures to hunt. With updated visuals and streamlined controls, World has become the most accessible title in the franchise, which is perfect for newcomers. Hunt dangerous creatures such as the Rathalos, Vaal Hazak, Kirin, and more as you explore the new world in the game.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Four fates combine in BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle on the PS4. Play as one of your favorite characters from BlazBlue, Under Night In-Birth, Persona 4, and RWBY against other players online. Cross Tag Battle is the first BlazBlue game that features 2v2 battles, adding in partner swapping and assist moves for some new flashy combos. Moreover, the game also includes simple tap combos, which is perfect for those who are new to fighting games.

Overcooked! 2

Image Source: Team17/Ghost Town Games

The crazy kitchen game has finally gotten a sequel, keeping the same mayhem and adding in some new features, such as online play. Play as one of many different avatars and work together with your friends as you all struggle to prepare meals, serve the dishes, and clean up afterwards in some of the most absurd kitchens, Thanks to the new online mode, you won’t need to be using the same PS4 to play the game.

Dissidia: Final Fantasy NT

The Dissidia series is back, this time on the PS4. This time around, Square Enix has mixed things up by adding in 3v3 battles and a handful of new characters, including Ace from Type-0, Locke from VI, and Rinoa from VIII. There are also tons of other features and game modes to look forward to, including a new story you can unlock by partaking in online battles.

The Division 2

The Division 2 is an open-ish third-person cooperative shooter that has you teaming up with other people to complete missions while traversing a futuristic version of Washington D.C. It improves a lot on the original while keeping the gameplay style intact.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball FighterZ takes the stylization from the anime and throws it into a traditional 2D arcade fighter. You have all of the character from the show and once you see this game in motion, you’re going to wonder why you didn’t play it sooner.

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is obviously all about… you know… building! Luckily, you can hop online and connect with friends to essentially start a brand-new island and make it your dream location with some help. You can go exploring, build a house together, and do much much more.

DOOM Eternal

DOOM Eternal is the newest entry in the fast-paced, adrenaline-pumping and totally iconic first-person shooter series from id Software. You can expect superbly fluid gameplay, excellent graphics, and a totally bad-ass aesthetic that makes for one of this generation’s best games.

Team Sonic Racing

Team Sonic Racing takes your favorite characters from the Sonic franchise like Amy, Big the Cat, and Knuckles, and throws them into a frantic racer. There’s really cool power-ups, gorgeous tracks that take inspiration from past titles, and it may even be on par with Mario Kart.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Ever since the HD remaster of the Crash Bandicoot games, this orange-colored mammal has never been more popular. Crash Team Racing is a cult kart racer from the PlayStation era that’s been adapted and revised for modern consoles and it’s as fun as ever.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fall Guys is a battle royale party game that took the world by storm over the summer of 2021. Up to 60 players take part in a last-man-standing round that tasks them with completing one of several mini-games to qualify for the next round. It’s a whole load of light-hearted fun, and with over 2 million copies sold for PC alone, there’s no shortage of players.

Disney Speedstorm

Image Source: Gameloft

There’s a new kart racer in town, and while it’s still in early access, Disney Speedstorm is already showing a lot of promise. The game features all of your favorite and iconic Disney characters on wheels, and is proving to be a real competitor in the admittedly small kart racing genre.

The power-ups are fun to use, it’s competitive, and if you’re looking for something just a little bit more intense than Mario Kart, this is absolutely worth a look.

It Takes Two

Developed by Josef Fares and Hazelight Studios, It Takes Two is a pretty fantastic two-player co-op game that can be attempted locally or online. It features a heartwarming story about a girl dealing with the impending divorce of her parents, and has tons of innovative puzzles and levels for players to get through.

Elden Ring

Image via FromSoftware

Don’t let the scary next-gen look fool you; Elden Ring is indeed on PS4, and it still runs pretty well. The game features online co-op, and while we’d definitely recommend experiencing the game on your own, it has to be noted that co-op is handled much more smoothly and seamlessly in this one.

That does it for our list of the best online multiplayer PS4 games! Be sure to search the site for more game suggestions on PS4 and other platforms as well.

