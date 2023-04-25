Top 15 Best Minecraft 1.19 Xbox Seeds

There are countless Minecraft seeds out there for you to explore, we’ll help narrow down your choices to some of the best Minecraft 1.19 Xbox seeds. Now that Minecraft is out on Xbox Game Pass, there’s no better time to jump in and start messing around with all of the unique experiences that the game has to offer.

Best Minecraft 1.19 Xbox Seeds

1. Mountain Ring Arena

Seed: 8624896

If you’re looking for a Minecraft seed that gives you a natural-made arena of sorts for you and friends to duke it out in, then this is the one for you.

You’ll find a couple of Villages nearby, two Pillager Outposts and even a Ruined Portal to boot. The natural ringed mountain area makes a perfect little arena for all of your Hunger Games and manhunt multiplayer fun with friends. Plus, those villages and outposts are great for getting supplies.

2. Beached Shipwreck

Seed: 1658862529

The great thing about Minecraft is the random wonders and mysterious things you’ll find while scavenging the blocky world for Diamonds, Netherite and all of sorts of materials. This Xbox One Minecraft seed makes it incredibly easy to find a seriously cool beached shipwreck.

On top of that, if you venture to coordinates -2711, 62, 2833, you’ll find two ocean monuments right next to each other!

You can make your way there by visiting -3912, 64, 3744 and marvel in its beauty.

3. Woodland Mansion Inside Mountain

Seed: 4940937114310567908

You know what kinds of fancy houses are cool? The ones that are built into the side of a picturesque mountainside, surrounded by enormous mushrooms, and it just so happens this Minecraft Xbox One seed can give you exactly that.

Found at coordinates -467, 105, -4837, this makes for one of the nicest-looking woodland mansions we’ve encountered. There’s also a mine nearby and a nice body of water, making this a perfect location to turn into a base.

4. Jungle Temple, Jungle Biome & Lush Cave

Seed: 708126700

To mix things up a bit, here we have a seed that drops you right into the heart of a Jungle Biome. Conveniently nearby, you’ll find a village as well as a Jungle Temple that you can go right ahead and explore. Venture a little further afield and you can find an entrance to a Lush Cave.

If you’re looking for a Minecraft Xbox One seed that’ll help you get in touch with nature, few can match this one.

5. Tunnel Straight to the Deep Dark

Seed: 2625094755235955149

If you’re wanting to explore the Deep Dark but don’t want to mess around with cheats or spending hours on end mining away, then this seed is perfect.

It drops you right at the top of a tunnel which worms its way underground and leads you right to the Deep Dark.

6. Best Windswept Seed

Seed: 1001

If you’re looking for a Minecraft Xbox seed that’ll drop you right into the heart of stunning landscapes, then look no further. This seed has an incredible windswept forest and mega taiga on the water found at -1690, -1860, and tons more windswept terrain throughout.

That not enough? There’s also an ice spike village at -1540, -880, and a lush cave with an exposed mineshaft at -96, -576. This is truly a treasure trove of blocky beauty.

7. Wild Woodland Mansion with Nearby Village

Seed: 37021689

A seed worthy of some sort of Minecraft Seed hall of fame! It has a mansion right in the middle of a village, where the paths of the village feed into the actual mansion itself. A villager even has his very own house set up within the mansion. Oh, and there’s also a wheat farm embedded into the mansion, making for a very convenient source of food if you choose to make it your home.

Top that off with a fountain and golem in a hole, a house deep underground, and a decayed nether portal and you’ve got one heck of a great locale.

8. Floating Island

Seed: 8624896

Ever wanted to build yourself a castle in the sky with a cool lava waterfall spewing out of the side? Well, this floating island Minecraft Xbox One seed is definitely worth checking out.

The mass is large enough that it makes for a strong foundation for a castle floating in the sky. A waterfall of lava can be seen spewing out of the side, and there are even multiple villages nearby the spawn to boot.

9. Starter Island with Most Biomes, Lush & Dripstone Caves and Large Deep Dark Biome

Seed: 5890542

Another excellent find that makes for a really interesting island to start off on. This Minecraft Xbox One seed drops you onto an island which contains most of the biomes in the game, contains all types of wood (minus Mangrove), and also sits on top of Lush and Dripstone caves for when you want to get exploring underground.

There’s also five villages on the island itself, with a number of others dotted on the coast of the surrounding landmasses. To top it off, you’ll also find a Deep Dark Biome including an Ancient City lurking just underneath the main starter island, too!

10. Huge Lake Surrounded by Badland Mountains and Forest

Seed: 11464761745

Rounding out our list of the best Minecraft 1.19 Xbox One seeds is this gorgeous one that features a lake surrounded by badland mountains on one side and a dense forest area on the other. It can be found at these coordinates: 2110, 64, -390

It’s a perfect place for those wanting to do a bit of building in a picturesque area, so they can kick back and admire the scenery after a long day of exploring Ancient Cities and strongholds.

11. Village by the River

Image Credit: ProGameGuides

Sometimes you just want to drop into a really picturesque corner of an enormous blocky world you’ll eventually make your home, and this seed certainly allows you to do that. You’ll spawn right near a village by a river, where long fingers of land jut out into the wet stuff and house… houses!

Not only can these contain some decent loot to get you started on your adventure, but you’ll also find a Pillager Outpost at coordinates -536, 568 and an Ancient City at -168, -51, 456. For those looking to explore a Ruined Portal can find one at 40, 8 and to top things off, there’s a Shipwreck at -312, 72. All of this combines to make for a really fun seed to just explore at the beginning of your adventure.

12. Underground Base

Image Source: Mojang via Reddit

Seed: -378299623338709767

Sometimes, the best seeds are the ones that give you the perfect environment to create your dream base, and this is exactly one of those. The seed has a huge underground cavern that 1165,77,226 that is just ripe for building an epic base. What makes this a standout from other underground cavernous areas are the tall pillars stretching up from the ground. If you ask me, that’s some prime real estate for various areas of your underground base.

On top of that, there’s also a nice desert village close to the spawn to help you get set up with materials and other bits of gear.

Close by to the desert village, you’ll also find two desert temples, giving you the opportunity to net even more rare goodies.

13. Woodland Mansion on Jungle Biome

Image Source: Mojang via Reddit

Seed: 6658650853035838587

This is quite possibly one of the coolest Minecraft 1.19 Xbox seeds we’ve come across recently, and it’s all thanks to user u/Fragrant_Result_186 over on Reddit. This seed opffers up a huge Woodland Mansion on a Jungle Biome, giving it a seriously unique look. The mansion itself is set atop a large island in the middle of the water, surrounded by stretches of jungle terrain at coordinates -706,141,-867.

With the use of a beacon, it’s possible to turn it into a mansion on a floating island. If you ask us, that’s a pretty cool idea and a home we’d be showing off to pretty much everyone we know who’d let us.

14. Huge Ocean Crater

Image Credit: Mojang via Reddit

Seed: 4325227337

If you’re looking for something a little more unusual, then you might be interested in this Minecraft 1.19 seed that includes a huge crater in the middle of the ocean. That’s right, it’s just a big ol’ pit surrounded by water, ready for you to build the mega villain base of your dreams. The crater itself can be found at 75,-55,-264.

In addition to that, you’ll find a mini floating island (202,72,-33) and a Village and Outpost next to each other (126,130,-720).

The most unusual part of this seed? You’ll find a chest under the bedrock (and some lava) in the middle of the crater. It’s impossible to actually open it, as in Creative mode you’ll just fall off the map.

15. Villages Divided by Large Lake

Seed: 6827004040584570045

This Minecraft 1.19 Xbox seed might not immediately strike you as being noteworthy, but it has a ton of potential thanks to the close proximity of various different features. As noted in the title for this seed, you’ve got a Triple Blacksmith Village shown on the left of the screenshot above with six Diamonds total and a ton of Iron to help you get started. You’ll also find three Nether portals very close by, each containing some decent loot.

Finally, just look at the scenery surrounding that glorious lake! You’ve got some small hills and plateaus that make for excellent areas to build and still be close to all the amenities that the lake and surrounding villages offer. This strikes me as a perfect seed to use for a Realm with friends, but we wouldn’t blame you if you’d rather just enjoy the spoils for yourself!

There you have it, folks! Our list for the best Minecraft Xbox seeds! If you have any you want to suggest, please do down below. We want to hear from you Xbox One Minecraft fans about the best experiences that you’ve come across. For more on Minecraft, check out our latest content.

