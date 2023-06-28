Image Source: Mojang via Twinfinite

The best level for Netherite is quite similar to that of diamonds.

It’s no secret that Netherite is pretty hard to come by in Minecraft; in fact, it’s more rare than diamond. If and when you do find it, the block is rather tough to mine. Put your worries to rest, because our guide on the best level for Netherite in Minecraft will explain everything!

How Do I Mine Netherite in Minecraft?

Now, it’s important to note that Netherite doesn’t spawn itself; instead, you’re mining Ancient Debris. In addition to travel equipment (food, weapons, bed, and torches), you’re going to need a shiny, blue Diamond Pickaxe. Anything less results in the blocks being destroyed entirely.

Once you have a Diamond Pickaxe, it’s onto the Nether. Since you already have a Diamond Pickaxe, you won’t have a problem mining Obsidian to make a Nether Portal.

Best Levels for Netherite in Minecraft

After you step through the portal into the Nether, find a good, safe place to get your bearings. Like diamonds, Ancient Debris is found more frequently at Y-level 15, though it does appear at Y-level 8, all the way up to Y-level 22.

However, there’s a catch: Ancient Debris doesn’t spawn in open air. That means you need to mine in random locations and hope pockets of Ancient Debris appear. It’ll be tough, but I believe in you!

Once you have your hands on some Ancient Debris, you can turn it into Netherite Scraps using a furnace. By combining Gold Ingots with Netherite Scraps, you’ll have yourself some Netherite Ingots. You need x4 Gold Ingots and x4 Netherite Scraps to make a single Netherite Ingot.

There you have it: the best level for Netherite in Minecraft is Y-level 15. When you’re hunting for Ancient Debris, it’s also worth stopping by Bastion Remnants. If there’s a chest inside, there’s a small chance it’ll contain Ancient Debris and even Netherite Ingots. You might find some smithing templates, too!

