10 Best Last Minute Gift Ideas For The Gamer In Your Life

Sometimes, it’s hard to pick a game for someone whose tastes are specific. It doesn’t have be that way though, as we’ve rounded up the best last minute gift ideas for the gamer in your life.

Last Minute Gift Ideas Gamers Will Love

A Best Buy Gift Card

Image Source: Best Buy

A lot of people say gift cards aren’t personal, but isn’t the idea of letting someone pick what they want personal in itself? That theory just never made sense! With a Best Buy gift card, they have a variety of options! Do they want a new tv or laptop? Headphones? This covers it all.

An Animal Crossing Bells Cup

Image Source: Nintendo

This is a cute gift idea for someone who loves Animal Crossing but wants something practical. They can put their pens or markers in it and express their love for the iconic series! Alternatively, they can load it up with actual bells if they want to feel wealthy and jingle all the way.

The Cutest Kirby Shirt

Image Source: HAL Laboratory/Nintendo

If you’re on a budget this year, a spot worth checking out is the novelty t-shirt section at Walmart — don’t knock it till you try it. If places like BoxLunch and Hot Topic are out of your gift ideas price range, but you still want to get someone a cool shirt, shops like Walmart and Kohls often have similar (and sometimes the same) shirts for a fraction of the cost.

A Snuggly Giant Psyduck Plush

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Target has been stepping it up recently with their Pokemon merchandise. Their line of 24-inch plushies is absolutely adorable and there’s several to choose from (I may or may not have the Slowpoke on my bed). Our favorite is the Psyduck, he’s perfectly round and huggable enough to keep you cozy on cold nights.

Aerith In Scale Figure Glory

Image Source: Square Enix

This figure of Final Fantasy 7’s Aerith in her iconic red dress is just gorgeous and would be a lovely offering to any appreciator of the franchise. It’s on the pricey side, so save it for the person who will truly appreciate this work of art. If you’re more of a Tifa stan, she’s available in fashionable attire, too. Alas, there are no figures of Barret in a dress.

These Cute Coasters

Image Source: Nintendo

Want to nicely tell someone to stop leaving wet drinks on wooden tables? Or give them something for their new house? These coasters are really cool conversation pieces that will bring nostalgia and protect your furniture from rings like how Link protects the princess. Please resist the urge to blow on the bottom of them, however.

A LEGO Mario Piranha Plant That Won’t Bite

Image Source: LEGO/Nintendo

Are you looking for a gift idea to splurge on something really special for someone who loves Mario? This LEGO set of the iconic Piranha Plant could fit the bill perfectly, and you might even get invited to help them build it! The design is just absolutely loaded with personality, the perfect friend to guard the desk while their owner’s away.

Sif Singing The Song Of Their People

Image Source: FromSoftware

There’s no pup more loyal and protective than Sif the grey wolf. The story of his companionship with Artorias the Abysswalker is a timeless one that all Dark Souls fans will be familiar with. Give this gift idea to the Dark Souls enthusiast you know in order to express your loyalty to them as Sif did to his master.

This Shirt With The Best Girls

Image Source: Nintendo

The ladies of the Mario franchise are incredible and do not get the amount of attention they deserve. Have your giftee rock this shirt for when Princess Peach Showtime comes out later this year. On that note, I wonder how many of Peach’s new outfits will receive their own merch? I guess we’ll have to wait for next year’s gift guide to find out!

A Budget Friendly Master Sword

Image Source: Nintendo

What do you do when you want to impress the Zelda fan in your life but don’t necessarily have the budget for scale replicas? Party City has you covered for gift ideas because you can get the Master Sword and Hylian Shield for 40 dollars. They’re great for decorating a gamer pen or saving for a future cosplay, plus they’re officially licensed merch, so you’re not skimping on quality.

