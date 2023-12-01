10 Starfield Gift Ideas for the Starborn In Your Life

2023 has been a massive year for video games, and we even saw the release of Bethesda’s highly anticipated space exploration RPG, Starfield. It may have had its shortcomings, but it’s hard to deny that it’s still very much a solid game that anyone can enjoy. If you know someone who’s a particularly big fan of the game, though, here are 10 Starfield gift ideas for the holiday season.

Starfield Bomber Jacket

Image Source: Insert Coin Clothing

We’ll start with the big one. This Starfield-themed bomber jacket from Insert Coin Clothing is one of the coolest pieces of Starfield merch you can get right now. It’s worth pointing out that Insert Coin is known for producing quality clothing, and it’s up there with the likes of Fan Gamer, so you don’t have to worry about wear and tear within just a few months of purchase.

The jacket is subtle in its design, so you won’t have to worry about looking tacky when wearing it out either. The patches and flight tag really help to make everything come together, and it’s just a cool-looking piece of apparel overall.

Constellation Edition

Image Source: Bethesda

Sure, your friend or loved one probably already has the game, but do they have the Constellation Edition? This limited edition of the game comes with plenty of goodies, but the highlight here is the cool watch that ships with it.

It’s your basic NATO watch and strap combo, but with a bespoke Starfield watch face and its own intricate designs. It’s currently out of stock on the official Bethesda Gear Store, but with some luck, you can still find it on Amazon and other retailers.

Wave:3 Microphone

Image Source: Elgato

Elgato isn’t just known for making capture cards and stream decks; they also make some decent microphones as well, and the Wave:3 mic is definitely one you should keep an eye on, especially that cool Starfield-themed one.

Decked out in Constellation white and blue, the star map lines on the microphone itself look elegant, and most importantly, it doesn’t look tacky or overly referential to the game. This is a practical gift for someone who spends a lot of time at their computer, and chats online with people all the time.

Starfield External Hard Drive

Image Source: Seagate

Speaking of practical gifts, Seagate also has an awesome-looking Starfield-themed external hard drive. It’s decked out in Constellation white with LED lights at the base, complete with the Constellation logo on the top.

I gotta say, these manufacturers are really on point with their merchandising. Again, the designs are subtle and elegant, and this hard drive will look pretty nice whether it’s sitting on your desktop, or next to your consoles.

Official Xbox Headset

Image Source: Xbox

If your friend or loved one is an Xbox gamer, you may want to consider buying them a new Xbox headset as well. Just as well, there’s a Starfield-themed headset that comes in white and red, and this is the official Xbox headset, so you know you’re getting quality with your purchase.

The headset comes with plenty of useful function buttons and a retractable mic, making it one of the best chatting options for Xbox players.

Starfield Xbox Controller Housing Shell

Image Source: Xbox

If you’d like to go for a cheaper Xbox-related option, there’s the gamepad housing shell as well. This will require some finagling and handiwork, but essentially, you can replace the front shell of your Xbox gamepad and replace it with a Constellation-themed one instead.

It’s a nice touch, it won’t break the bank, and it’ll make your friend or loved one feel extra immersed while they’re playing Starfield on the Xbox.

Constellation LED Wall Art

Image Source: Bethesda

This is one hell of a statement piece, and it’s a fantastic and reasonably priced gift for the ultimate Starfield fan in your life. This Constellation-themed LED wall art looks great on its own when it’s not lit up, but you can bet it’ll look even more awesome when it lights up in the dark.

The neon colors are really striking against a dark background, and it’ll even make for great mood lighting in your room when all the other lights are out.

Retro Constellation Hoodie

Image Source: Bethesda

If you’d like to go for something a little safer, and also comfier than the aforementioned bomber jacket at the top of the list, why not consider the retro Constellation hoodie instead? It’s up for sale on the official Bethesda gear store, and it comes in either navy blue or grey.

Both color options look great, though we’re a little more partial to the blue, as it seems to fit in with the game’s aesthetic just a tiny bit more. It’s a shame that Bethesda hasn’t thought to make hoodies for the different factions in the game, like UC SysDef or the Crimson Fleet, but I suppose the Constellation will have to do for now.

Duvet Cover Set

Image Source: Bethesda

Nothing screams Starfield fan and adult-child like this cool duvet cover set up for sale on the Bethesda store. In fact, we think it’ll go really well with the LED wall art we shouted out just above.

If the Starfield fan in your life really wants to go full immersion and transform their room into a Constellation den, then this duvet set is a no-brainer. It comes with sheets and pillow cases to match, and the lovely navy blue color should make it pretty easy to match with the rest of your furniture as well.

Duffel Bag

Image Source: Bethesda

Rounding out our list is the pretty-looking Constellation duffel bag. Look, duffel bags are great. They’re versatile. You can take them out grocery shopping, to a study date, or to the gym. And what better way to show your love for the game than by carrying a bag with the — you guessed it — Constellation logo stamped in front?

And those are our picks for the best Starfield gift ideas for this holiday season. Are you planning on picking any of these up? Let us know in the comments down below!