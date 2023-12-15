10 Anime Gift Ideas for the Otaku in Your Life

Every anime fan has to at least have one of these....

The anime universe can be a lot to handle when first diving in, especially if you are in the market to buy a present for that special someone. We’re here to help you narrow down the search by providing you with some anime gift ideas for the holiday season.

Lenticular Artwork by Dominic Glover

Image Source: Dominic Glover

Dominic Glover has some of the most unique anime artwork, as its design changes based on the angle you are looking at. While one side showcases a focused Naruto, the other exhibits him in action during an all-out battle. It’s almost as if it’s a moving picture without the need for any electronics, creating an illusion with its different perspectives.

Glover’s collection harnesses a plethora of anime to choose from, from Demon Slayer to Dragon Ball Super to One Piece. However, you may want to get your hands on it fast since their products are typically sold out with their constant high demand.

An Ode to Attack on Titan Final Season

Image Source: Etsy & Hot Topic

If your special someone considers themself to be a member of the Scout Regiment, then you should definitely get them a gift to commemorate AOT’s finale. First up, we have the “I Survived All Parts of AOT: The Final Season” sticker, which can act as a badge of honor for dedicated fans.

You can also go for the classic Scout Regiment jackets that every Attack on Titan has wished for at some point in their life. To keep things simple, you can acquire a hoodie or shirt version at Hot Topic. Or, purchasers can go for a more cozy approach with its cloak blanket variation.

Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Woven Blankets

Image Source: Etsy

Another big anime that continues to dominate viewership is the action-packed Jujutsu Kaisen. That said, you can’t go wrong with ALLEVRO’s hand-woven manga blankets that show off the elite Satoru Gojo. The artist’s creation is perfect for those who enjoy manga and anime, reimagining these covers in an entirely new way.

ALLEVRO’s products come in many different shapes and sizes, as well as alternative design choices based on the Jujutsu Kaisen series. But if your Otaku prefers another anime, you can browse through the artist’s collection to discover other remarkable finds, including My Hero Academia, Hunter x Hunter, and Chainsaw Man.

Anime Funko Pops

Image Source: Funko

Funko’s Anime and Manga collection features many famous characters, including Dragon Ball Z, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Yu-Gi-Oh!. Figures generally cost around 12 to 15 dollars, so you don’t have to spend an exorbitant amount of money, as you may have seen with other high-priced items.

If you aren’t sure which Funko to decide on, you can filter in some content by checking out the best-selling or most exclusive products. Purchasers can also take it a step further with scenic pops that typically capture an iconic moment from the show. For instance, the Pop! Moment Eren & Zeke Jaeger takes you back to the infamous conversation shown in AOT.

Studio Ghibli Steelbooks

Image Source: Crunchyroll

When in doubt about anime gift ideas, you can always rely on the Studio Ghibli collection for presents. Any anime fan will undoubtedly have at least one favorite film, and you can use it to your advantage by getting them the Steelbook version. It’s the perfect collector’s item that commemorates the breathtaking art style of Hayao Miyazaki.

The Crunchyroll shop features Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, My Neighbor Totoro, and many more. On top of that, Miyazaki has recently launched the film The Boy and the Heron, so you may want to gift them movie tickets to give them some new content.

Demon Slayer Kimonos

Image Source: Anime Kimono

Another popular anime of 2023 is none other than Demon Slayer, with the most recent Swordsmith Village arc. There’s a lot of excellent anime gift ideas for this beloved series, but the one that takes the cake is the kimono collection. You can start with the main protagonist’s iconic clothing, exhibiting the classic green and black checkered design.

It doesn’t even have to stop at Tanjiro’s get-up with the numerous variations from other lovable characters. In particular, you can purchase outfits based on Giyu Tomioka, Shinobu Kocho, and Nezuko. You can also explore Anime Kimono’s personal designs that add a unique twist to the series’ fashion.

One Piece Wanted Posters

Image Source: Etsy & One Piece Store

One Piece has taken the world by storm (again) with Netflix’s live adaptation and the exciting new content from the animated series. If there’s one thing that any OP fan wants, it’s definitely the show’s wanted posters. Your best bet would probably be Monkey D. Luffy’s famous smiley-faced bounty or any of the other Straw Hat members like Roronoa Zoro.

But if your Otaku has been explicitly obsessed with the One Piece live-action, then head over to Etsy to claim some wanted posters there. PotterTatts’ selection showcases Monkey D. Luffy, Gold D. Roger, Buggy, and Arlong, along with various sizes (and a digital download.)

Manga Sets

Image Source: Amazon

Complete manga sets are another excellent anime gift idea that continues on the adventures in written and hand-drawn form. In general, it can be difficult to obtain each book individually, so having the set can help them experience the narrative as a whole.

One of my favorites has to be the Dragon Ball Z collection (or the Dragon Ball series, if I’m being more specific) due to its connected illustrations on its spines. Alternatively, you can go for an ongoing anime like Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen to give them some insight into what’s to come. You can also purchase them an entirely new manga set that hasn’t yet debuted as an anime if you want something more unique.

SeerLight’s Anime Artwork

Image Source: Seerlight

As an anime lover myself, I’ve always marveled at Seerlight’s artwork through their usage of vibrant colors and subtle placement of anime characters. Even those who haven’t watched any anime will be in awe of its design, whether it be through the artist’s print or phone case collection.

The artwork above shows the Cowboy Bebop-inspired High-Rise, the Hunter’s Inn, and the Meteor Shower depicted in Your Name. Even more so, Seerlight has unleashed a live wallpaper series on their Patreon, which brings your phone’s photographs to life with various anime.

Personalized Anime Portraits

Image Source: Etsy

For a more personal touch, you can get your friend or family member a customized anime portrait from Etsy. The highly recommended BlueMintAnime can use your suggestions to create your very own artwork, with a maximum of six characters (pets can be included, too.) The artist can work with almost any anime, regardless of its popularity, and an added bonus of a background.

Purchasers can explore the Etsy page to find even more depictions, like DoyourToon’s Haikyuu-inspired artwork. On a more bizarre note, you can turn your Otaku into a Titan using JasuDigitalArts’ many templates.