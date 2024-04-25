Ravenswatch is the kind of roguelike where you play as old-folk fairytale heroes like Red Riding Hood and Aladin. However, which character is the best in Ravenswatch? Join us today as we discuss that very topic, so you know exactly which character to use.

Who Is the Best Character in Ravenswatch?

Each hero in Ravenswatch has their strengths and weaknesses, which may make choosing one difficult if you haven’t tried them all. It’s less about total strength and more about playstyle. Because each character plays differently, it can be difficult to pick a hero whose style of play feels good and is generally useful. Thankfully, there is one character that stands out from the rest – for a reason you may not immediately expect.

That hero’s name is Aladdin. Previously, Aladdin was far and away the best character by a wide margin because of his trait ability. At the time, his trait ‘Jinniya of the Lamp’ summoned a genie who gives you access to three wishes: to deal mass damage in an AOE, to fully heal and revive all nearby heroes with a permanent shield, and to make 25-50 Dream Shards and gain one Magical Object.

Magical Objects are powerful buffs that last as long as each run. They do all sorts of interesting things (think items from The Binding of Isaac). Aladdin could make up to four of his own magical items at the beginning of a run. After that, one of Aladdin’s ultimates would convert 150 Dream Shards into another use of that genie’s powers, allowing players to gain a new Magical Object every couple of minutes.

Ravenswatch Aladdin Abilities

Eventually, the developers got wind of how powerful his trait was and scaled it back to where it is now. Instead of generating Magical Objects, that same ability now generates consumables. These are simplified but stackable buffs that last through the whole run. For example, a consumable can heal you, or grant +5 vitality, damage, armor, or even crit chance and crit damage. If you’re lucky though, that wish may grant the Magic Mirror, a consumable that gives a copy of a random magical object you already own.

All of that is on top of Aladdin’s other abilities, too. His chaining scimitar attack can consume enchantment points for twice the damage. Aladdin’s power attack summons a flying ring that delivers a powerful strike that can be charged to fly further and do even more damage. Additionally, his special enchanted blades attack lets Aladdin throw his scimitars that gain enchantment points for each enemy hit. All the while, his defense move lets him quickly jump and become intangible, making enemies he passes vulnerable for three seconds.

If you decide to use his second ultimate ‘Magic Carpet’, Aladdin becomes intangible and deals high damage to any enemy he flies through. Some fans of other heroes may find Aladdin’s trait to be largely useless once you’ve consumed all of its charges. However, I believe that a good roguelike and roguelite have a moderate (or higher) element of luck. This allows for runs to potentially snowball, making such runs desirably more fun than normal runs of dicey luck and high challenge. Not to mention that Aladdin’s trait wishes are also very good when playing with others.

