As far as early access games go, few are quite as popular as Ravenswatch. This top-down roguelike landed in 2023, and the game is now receiving a constant stream of updates and new content to keep fans entertained. Read on to see the full confirmed Ravenswatch roadmap so far.

Full Ravenswatch Roadmap

At the time of writing (April 23), the Ravenswatch roadmap is quite barren. This is because a huge new expansion called The Fall of Avalon landed earlier this week, which was the penultimate entry on the existing roadmap.

This means that for now, the Ravenswatch roadmap has one entry remaining before it has been entirely fulfilled. It is the Launch 1.0 update, slated for release in Q3 2024. So far, the only confirmed additions are a proper final boss to round out the story and a new playable hero to add to the roster.

Nacon hasn’t confirmed who this new character is, or where they’ll fit into the existing meta. With quite a while to go until the Launch 1.0 update drops, we’re bound to hear more soon.

When it first released in early access, this is what the Ravenswatch roadmap looked like:

Expansion Name Contents Release Date The Geppetto Update New playable character May 31, 2023 Shores of the Storm Island New narrative chapter September 7, 2023 The Sun Wukong Update New playable character November 16, 2023 The Dark Tales Update More lore, talents on the skill tree, and quests February 1, 2024 Fall of Avalon New narrative chapter and custom modes April 22, 2024

Image Source: Nacon

Ravenswatch Post-Launch Roadmap

After this, Nacon has also confirmed that post-launch support for Ravenswatch is coming. We don’t know what will emerge here, but don’t be surprised to see a boss rush mode, more playable characters, and perhaps even a PvP mode to go alongside the existing co-op.

Of course, we’ll update our Ravenswatch roadmap guide as soon as we know more about what to expect post-launch.

