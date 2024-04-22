Fallout is having a big resurgence right now thanks to the release of the Fallout TV series on Amazon Prime, and in a genius piece of timing Fallout 4, the latest mainline game in the series, is getting a next-gen update. Here’s our Fallout 4 next-gen update release time countdown, and what to expect. Recommended Videos Fallout 4’s next-gen update drops on April 25, 2024. Unfortunately, Bethesda hasn’t released a specific time for the release, so we’ve set the countdown for midnight EST. If the release time changes, we’ll update our timer! Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 2 : 0 7 : 4 6 : 0 0

The update is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Here’s what’s included:

Native application on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Performance mode and quality mode settings

Stability improvements

Login and quest fixes

Increased resolution

60 FPS

Widescreen and ultra-widescreen support (PC)

Creation kit and quest updates (PC only)

Stability, mod, and bugfixes (PC only)

In addition to all of this, the update comes with some brand-new content.

The Makeshift Weapon Pack leans into Fallout’s dark sense of humor, with a variety of deadly weapons created from unusual items, including a baseball launcher and a piggy bank. Meanwhile, the Halloween Workshop introduces 38 Halloween-themed decorations for your settlements.

Image Source: Bethesda

Perhaps the most exciting new addition is Enclave Remnants, a collection of new content that brings the Enclave – an authoritarian group originating from pre-war America – into the world of Fallout 4. The update comes with a new quest, Echoes of the Past, which sees the Enclave attempting to gain a foothold in the Commonwealth. Is this a hint that the group will be front and center in Fallout 5? Only time will tell.

Additionally, Enclave Remnants comes with new workshop items, the Enclave Colonel uniform, and the rerelease of the following Creation Club items:

Enclave weapon and armor skins

Tesla cannon

Hellfire power armor

X-02 power armor

Heavy incinerator

