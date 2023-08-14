Best Barbarian Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3 – Barbarian Feats in BG3

There are many Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3, but players can only choose three by max level. This means that players must be extremely selective, which can be difficult. If picking your own Feats for a Barbarian class proves too much, we have gathered our selection of the best Feats for them.

Best Feats for a Barbarian

We have picked the best four Feats, whether to make the best Barbarian or simply make Karlach even more deadly.

Athlete

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

As a Barbarian is all about strength, it only helps to take the feat that gives a free extra point in that specific stat. The dexterity stat bonus is only a nice boost considering that you can use better AC (armor class) gear for Barbarians. Unless you fight using ice regularly with other party members, the prone part might not mean as much. Even without that aspect of this Feat, the jump distance increase is always useful.

Mage Slayer

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

You’re going to fight plenty of spellcasters over your journey through Faerun. Most of the time, they will have some distance on you, but the Mage Slayer Feat gives you a reason to get close. Not only does it make you harder to hit with spells (and easier to shake off effects), you get a free attack against the spell user. Putting this Feat on your Barbarian damage dealer is an excellent choice.

Savage Attacker

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Considering a Barbarian is likely going to be your best attacker, you want them to get the best chance to really do some damage. The Savage Attacker perk might not guarantee you do more damage, but it does mean you will do the most damage from two separate rolls. While you might not notice a difference if you give this Feat to Karlach after finding her later on, you will if make a Barbarian character from the start.

Sentinel

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Continuing the trend of letting the Barbarian be your damage dealer (and get free hits) is the Sentinel Feat. This allows the Barbarian to attack anyone nearby who attacks an ally. It’s almost like a free turn, and there is no reason not to give your Barbarian that advantage. Plus, any enemy that gets hit by an Opportunity Attack is entirely stuck in place. This will very likely leave them vulnerable to the rest of your party.

Any combination of the above Feats should result in a very well-crafted Barbarian.