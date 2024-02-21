Best Adopt Me Trade Calculator – What to Use

You've got a few to choose from, but which trade calculator is the best?

One issue you’ll face in Adopt Me is other players trying to take advantage of you. The value of your pets may be unknown to you and that can present a problem. The in-game trade window isn’t that helpful, so what you need is the best Adopt Me trade calculator.

Best Trade Calculator to Use in Adopt Me

Only a handful of trade calculators are actually worth using, but the greatest of them all is Adopt Me Trading Values. In fact, it’s the one that the Adopt Me community frequently uses and cites when making trades, and for good reason.

Image Source: Adopt Me Trading Values via Twinfinite

AMTV (Adopt Me Trading Values) has a dedicated team for research (who actually play the game, too), on top of offering constant updates to values for both pets and items. You can gain access to:

A trade calculator

Tips

Videos (demonstrating the value of pets in trades)

While the alternatives also give you values on pets, items, and a calculator, AMTV has one final feature the others don’t: a pet demand list. What that does is rearrange the list to show you which pets have the highest amount of trade traffic. For example, perhaps that Dodo Bird you have is suddenly in demand, which you can use to tip the scale in a trade.

Image Source: Adopt Me Trading Values via Twinfinite

Of course, with the values being as accurate as they are on AMTV, it makes the trade calculator all the more useful for hypothetical trades, even for rare pets like the Naga Dragon. If you spend any amount of time trading in Adopt Me, players will actually double-check if everything is fair by going to the site!

And there you have it: the best Adopt Me trade calculator. Adopt Me Trading Values is just the bee’s knees when it comes to calculating near-perfect values. Its constant pulse on the community, not just for pets but for items as well, is invaluable. Now if only I could get my hands on the Shadow Rider…