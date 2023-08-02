Baldur’s Gate 3 Investigate Kagha Quest Guide

There are plenty of interesting main and side quests to take on in Baldur’s Gate 3, but not all of them will give you helpful details or directions on what to do. If you’re having trouble with the quest titled Investigate Kagha in Baldur’s Gate 3, here’s everything you need to know.

How to Investigate Kagha in Baldur’s Gate 3

This Baldur’s Gate 3 quest becomes available in Act 1, after you’ve escaped the tutorial ship and have entered the Druid Grove proper. Head to the Emerald Grove, where the healer Nettie is located, and you’ll trigger a cutscene with Kagha and Arabella.

From here, you’ll be able to save Arabella through persuasion, intimidation, or by reading Kagha’s mind. If you fail this check, Kagha is more likely to die at the end of the quest, but you’ll still be able to circumvent that later if you wish. After this scene, speak with Kagha and learn as much as you can about the Rite of Thorns.

In the room next to Kagha, look for a secret chest behind a bookshelf, and round the corner to find the hidden nook. Open Kagha’s Chest to read the Half-Torn Note. Do note that the chest will be locked, and you can open it either by pickpocketing Kagha or by lockpicking it yourself.

Head to the Swamp

Your next objective in Investigate Kagha is to head to the Swamp area in the Sunlit Wetlands. Fast travel to the Emerald Grove Environs, then head west and cross the stone bridge. Right after crossing the bridge, turn left to head down the rocky path towards the Swamp.

Follow the quest marker to the Twisted Tree where you’ll have to fight some Wood woads and Mephits. After the fight, check the tree stump to find the Letter to Kagha and read it.

Confront Kagha

Head back to town and speak with Kagha, and you’ll be able to either fight her and the Shadow Druids or persuade her to join you. There are a few different outcomes to this quest, as detailed below:

If Arabella died and you spared Kagha, she’ll go to your camp, but Arabella’s parents will try to kill her. You can either let them kill her or convince them to back off.

If Arabella was saved and you’ve already rescued Halsin, Kagha will be cast out of the Grove.

In addition to that, if Kagha dies during this quest, you’ll be rewarded with the Paleoak Stave weapon. Regardless of how the quest ends, report to Zevlor afterwards to receive the Hellrider’s Pride gloves as a reward.

That does it for our Baldur's Gate 3 Investigate Kagha quest guide.